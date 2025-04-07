Manchester United have begun the bidding for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres as they attempt to revamp their attack, it has been claimed.

Man Utd spent an initial £64million – plus a further £8m in potential add-ons – to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in August 2023. However, the Danish centre-forward has struggled this season and has registered just three goals in 26 Premier League games so far.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has told United recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell he wants a top-quality No 9 to join this summer who can help Hojlund out and get the Red Devils back in the mix for the European qualification spots.

Amorim ruled out a swoop for Gyokeres in January as he did not want to raid his former Sporting side straight away. However, the Swedish hitman could reunite with Amorim at United this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have ‘offered’ Sporting €75m (£64m / $83m) for Gyokeres in preparation for the summer transfer window getting underway.

The Portuguese outfit previously wanted as much as €100m (£85m / $110m) for their talisman, but they have since lowered their demands as they are aware he hopes to move on.

United’s bid is in the region of what Sporting are looking for. If other outlets confirm this information, then United may have taken a big step towards making Gyokeres their new striker.

Although, the report does add that Chelsea have also submitted an offer for the 26-year-old and are putting up ‘intense’ competition for his signature.

Gyokeres is described as a ‘powerful’ and ‘outstanding’ striker amid his exceptional campaign. He has netted 43 goals in 43 appearances this term, which includes six strikes in eight Champions League matches.

Scouts across Europe believe Gyokeres has the ability and mentality to step up from the Portuguese league and establish himself as one of the very best strikers in the world.

READ NEXT ➡ Chelsea set timeline for FINAL Jadon Sancho decision as daring new suitors chase Man Utd outcast

Arsenal also pursuing top Man Utd target Gyokeres

The report fails to mention Arsenal, who are also firmly in the mix to snare Gyokeres.

Their new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a huge admirer of Gyokeres and is expected to spearhead their move for him this summer.

While Amorim has a great relationship with Gyokeres and would love to work with him again, United are also sounding out other strikers who might be available.

Speculation linking them with Victor Osimhen has been ramping up of late amid claims a discount has been offered to United in a move that will cut out a bitter rival.

United are also tracking Liam Delap’s situation as he is expected to leave Ipswich Town if they are relegated from the top flight.

Interestingly, Liverpool hero Mark Lawrenson tipped United to win the chase for Gyokeres last week, with Amorim to play a key role.

Man Utd news: Roy Keane goes nuclear; free transfer move

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has embarked on a lengthy rant over the ingrained failures at United following the drab 0-0 draw with rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were among those in the firing line and with the Irishman also hitting out at Amorim’s tactical failures and having named the four smaller sides United are now on a level with in the Premier League.

In addition to a new centre-forward, Amorim wants more competition for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Reports suggest United could enter talks to sign a highly-experienced Championship star, who is poised to leave his side on a free transfer this summer.

Gyokeres has been in unbelievable form