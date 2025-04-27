Manchester United have submitted a contract offer for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and his potential arrival at Old Trafford will have big ramifications for one Red Devils player, TEAMtalk understands.

Man Utd have been in talks with Cunha’s entourage for some time and negotiations are advancing by the day, but they must move quickly as other Premier League sides also admire him.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man Utd have offered Cunha a five-year contract until June 2030. We understand that at first, a four-year deal with the option for a fifth was proposed, but now a straight five-year deal is being discussed.

There are still some small details about the salary structure to be agreed upon, and a new meeting with Cunha’s entourage has been planned to try and finalise everything.

Meanwhile, Man Utd, despite being willing to pay Cunha’s release clause of £62.5m, would like a deferred payment spread over three or four seasons, which will help them in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

Negotiations with Wolves are ongoing and we understand that the feeling is positive on all sides. Given Cunha’s potential arrival, TEAMtalk can also reveal that Ruben Amorim’s side have definitively decided to place Rasmus Hojlund on the transfer list.

Hojlund is generating interest from the Serie A, where he performed well for Atalanta, and he is now expected to depart Old Trafford in the coming months after failing to impress this term.

READ MORE: Liverpool plotting spectacular hijack of £50m Man Utd target as Slot looks to outwit Amorim

Man Utd to sacrifice striker to sign Cunha – sources

Man Utd are the clear frontrunners in the race to sign Cunha, but nothing is done until a transfer is formally sealed and other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal, Aston Villa and some Saudi clubs are also interested in signing Cunha and could move if talks between him and the Red Devils slow down.

The next few days will be decisive and Man Utd are confident of pre-agreeing a deal for Cunha soon, making him one of their first big moves for the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international has been Wolves’ star performer this season, notching an impressive 17 goals and six assists across all competitions.

Cunha generally plays as an attacking midfielder for Wolves but has also featured as a striker or winger, so he could cover multiple areas for Man Utd and fit in well with Amorim’s 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system.

Hojlund, on the other hand, has scored just one goal in his last 18 Premier League games and as previously revealed, the Red Devils are willing to sell for the right price.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd explode into race to sign ELITE Onana replacement with unique Old Trafford history

🔴⚫ Man Utd ready to strike gold as forward they’re ‘leading the race’ for gets new price tag

🔴⚫ Man Utd show no mercy as Romano bulldozes Rashford, Antony return chances

🔴⚫ Man Utd spy sensational hijack of ‘agreed’ Tottenham deal, with double move to delight Ruben Amorim

Man Utd quiz: Think you know Rasmus Hojlund?