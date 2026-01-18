Man Utd submit ‘formal offer’ for first Carrick signing as sack decision puts Red Devils on alert

Ruben Neves is being linked with a move to Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly lodged a bid as they look to make the first signing of the Michael Carrick era, while a big update regarding Oliver Glasner’s future at Crystal Palace has put them on alert.

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, former midfielder Carrick has been appointed manager until the end of the season, though he will want to earn the role long-term.

Carrick’s tenure got off to the best possible start as United deservedly beat rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, there is still an acceptance that additions are required, and as we have consistently reported, midfield is their main area of focus.

And while Carrick has his eyes on earning the permanent manager’s job, United’s hierarchy continues to do their due diligence on targets who could take charge next season.

As our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed, Glasner tops the shortlist and there have been big developments regarding his future at Palace.

Man Utd launch bid for ex-Prem midfielder – report

According to a report from Spain, United have submitted a ‘formal offer’ to Al-Hilal to sign former Wolves man Ruben Neves.

With the Red Devils’ three top midfield targets – Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton all out of reach for now, it was always likely the club would need to bring in a stop-gap if bringing in a new maestro this month.

Neves, 28, has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford and the report claims United’s sporting director, Jason Wilcox, ‘has submitted an offer of around €23million (£20m, $29m) to convince Al Hilal’.

They add that Al-Hilal do not want to lose Neves on a free transfer next summer and are ‘seriously considering accepting’ the offer from Man Utd.

However, while the links with Neves have been floating around for a number of weeks, the claims of a bid have not been backed up by any other outlets thus far.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, revealed in an update on January 15 that Neves is actively looking to return to the Premier League.

Indeed, we have been told that United and Chelsea have both been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Neves.

Whether either club will take that chance, however, still remains to be seen.

Major Glasner update puts Man Utd on alert

Meanwhile, senior members of the United hierarchy remain big admirers of Palace manager Glasner, and his future at Selhurst Park has taken a twist.

Glasner took aim at Eagles chiefs in an explosive interview following the club’s loss to Sunderland on Saturday, criticising them for agreeing to sell club captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

Palace owner Steve Parish was left ‘shocked’ and ‘upset’ by Glasner’s comments, sources confirm, and there has been speculation that Glasner could be sacked, despite his success at the club.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Palace have decided that they will NOT sack Glasner.

In talks with Glasner, Parish is understood to have told the manager that he must resign if he wants to leave Palace mid-season.

Whether that happens is unclear at this stage, but what is certain is that Glasner is far from happy with how things are going at the club.

United’s chiefs are watching the situation with great interest.

Meanwhile, we understand that Tottenham are also admirers of Glasner, as Fletcher reported on January 13, and the pressure on Spurs boss Thomas Frank is at an all-time high following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Man Utd urged to sign €140m-rated striker

In other news, former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan and United legend Rio Ferdinand believe the Red Devils should splash the cash and sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international was previously on the club’s radar and he is being linked with a switch to Old Trafford again, though Galatasaray reportedly value him at a whopping €140m (£121m, $162m).

“Victor Osimhen, he loves scoring goals, he plays with his heart, and gives everything. I’m surprised big clubs didn’t go for him in this transfer window. Hopefully, I’m feeling Manchester United too, only if he wants to come because of their history and everything,” Gyan said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

Ferdinand then responded, “Osimhen will come to United, if United offer to take Osimhen, he would go, 100%.”

“That is the type of striker we need right now, we have Mbeumo on the side doing what he needs to do,” Gyan added.

