Manchester United are spying a blockbuster double swoop for Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz and a top Aston Villa star, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim is expected to demand a host of new signings at Man Utd this summer following a tough first season at Old Trafford. Amorim needs players who can shine in his 3-4-2-1 formation and help to launch United up the Premier League table.

In order to give Amorim the transfer budget he wants, United technical director Jason Wilcox must sell several unwanted players to recoup funds.

As per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, such funds could then be spent on Juve’s mercurial talent Yildiz.

The report states that United are battling rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to bring the hugely exciting forward to the Premier League.

Yildiz – who can play as a left winger or No 10 – is only 19 years old but is already a key player for Juve, having notched eight goals and five assists in 44 games so far this term.

Yildiz was named as 2024’s Golden Boy Web winner, and his exhilarating performances could see United put a ‘big investment’ towards capturing him.

The Turkish international has been called ‘spectacular’ by Juve icon Alessandro Del Piero, while Gianfranco Zola has compared Yildiz to himself.

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on March 19 that United are poised to launch an official move for Yildiz after making initial contact for him.

We understand that Liverpool and Arsenal have also been wowed by his displays this campaign.

Juve know they have a player with world-class potential on their hands and will only sell if a huge proposal worth €90million (£77m / $102m) comes in.

Whether United’s supposed ‘big investment’ matches that price tag remains to be seen.

Yildiz excels at taking on multiple players before either having a shot at goal or setting up one of his team-mates for a chance. United desperately need this kind of inspiration and attacking intent f they are to get back in the mix for major silverware.

READ MORE 👇

Chelsea battling Man Utd for spectacular striker signing as ‘new approaches’ made

Antony transfer approach FAILS as Man Utd stand firm and Ratcliffe takes almighty risk

Morgan Rogers another target for Man Utd

Separate reports in Spain suggest that United are also eyeing Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

The attacking midfielder joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February last year and is now one of the most important players in Unai Emery’s squad.

Rogers has managed 14 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances for Villa this season and United are allegedly aiming to strike a dazzling deal for him.

Wilcox and co are ‘preparing an offer’ worth £69m (€80m / $91m) to see if they can tempt Villa into selling Rogers.

However, it will be tough to convince the 22-year-old on such a move given Villa’s brilliant rise under Emery and United’s recent struggles.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that United’s rivals City are keen on re-signing Rogers after previously letting him leave for Boro in July 2023.

Man Utd transfers: Game over for star; ‘showdown talks’

Meanwhile, a United star has been told he ‘looks lost’ as Amorim and Wilcox prepare to sell him this summer.

Marcus Rashford joined Villa on loan from United during the winter transfer window and has looked rejuvenated since.

The forward is set for ‘showdown talks’ with Amorim as Villa weigh up whether to activate their £40m option to sign him permanently.

POLL: United’s best Serie A signing