Manchester United are pushing for a statement signing in the January transfer window, with a stunning ‘offer’ submitted for a classy Serie A star, per a shock report.

Ruben Amorim will have the backing of the Red Devils’ hierarchy in the next two transfer windows, providing the club’s form does not take another downturn.

United will look to build on their fantastic 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Anfield when they face Brighton at Old Trafford later today.

Planning behind the scenes is already underway for the January transfer window, and Spanish outlet Fichajes have stunningly claimed that AC Milan ace Rafael Leao is on their radar.

They report that United have ‘offered’ €100m (£86m / $116m) for the 26-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe on his day.

Leao has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent seasons, and it’s stated that United have three ‘key’ reasons for pursuing him, who is also being looked at by Liverpool and Manchester City.

The first is an ‘onerous release clause’ in his contract, though the value is not stated. Secondly, ‘his performance: he must maintain or increase his offensive level in more competitive environments like the Premier League. ‘And third, the player’s will: his personal decision will be key, even more so if he finds the jump to Manchester United or the media exposure of England attractive.’

Man Utd links with AC Milan star debunked

Leao has been linked with United before and while there may be some truth in the reported interest, it is our understanding that they have other priorities for January.

It’s also worth noting that Fichajes is not the most reliable of outlets and their reporting must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Amorim’s main aim for the upcoming transfer window is to add to his midfield options.

Confirmed targets such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba will all command hefty transfer fees and therefore spending €100m on Leao would be a shock move.

The winger position is arguably where United are strongest at the moment, with stars such as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Matheus Cunha in their ranks.

Leao could be a player to keep an eye on for other English sides in January though, as he is understood to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League.

When previously asked if he’d like to play in England, the Portuguese international said: “Yes, in the future, but now I’m 100 per cent focused on Milan.”

Leao has scored three goals in his last two games after recovering from a calf injury and is getting back to his brilliant best again.

Latest Man Utd news: Wage structure conundrum / Bayern ace eyed

Meanwhile, United have been linked with signing Barcelona’s 37-year-old talisman Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer next summer.

However, they would have to break their wage structure to make a deal feasible – which is the opposite of what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to achieve.

In other news, Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic has emerged as another target for the Red Devils, but he is another star who will command a big transfer fee.

