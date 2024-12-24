Man Utd ‘submit offer’ for dazzling Barcelona star after Amorim ‘asks’ for £190m triple signing

Manchester United have ‘made an offer’ for Barcelona winger Raphinha and could spend £190million on new signings, according to shock reports from Spain.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the season that saw Erik ten Hag lose his job and Ruben Amorim appointed as their new manager.

They lost 3-0 to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table. Man Utd’s board want to back Amorim in the January window with some much needed reinforcements.

According to reports cited by Football365 journalist Joe Williams, Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Barcelona winger Raphinha after Amorim ‘asked’ for the Brazilian.

The former Leeds United man has been in excellent form for the Catalans this season, notching 17 goals and 10 assists from 25 appearances across all competitions so far. Amorim believes Raphinha can help ‘solve Man Utd’s problems.’

The report claims Amorim has ‘asked the board to make several signings’ with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres his ‘first objective’ and the Swede ‘has a buyout clause of €80m and is on the radar of the world’s most powerful clubs thanks to his skills’.

The Man Utd boss is ‘also obsessed’ with Raphinha and ‘has been surprised by the performance’ of the ex-Leeds man and Amorim ‘hopes to be able to convince Joan Laporta and Deco to open the doors to him, even though he is an indispensable pillar’ at Barcelona. It’s suggested that Borussia Dortmund Gregor Kobel has also been shortlisted by the manager as he has ‘grown tired with Andre Onana.’

Man Utd plot whopping £190m spend – report

The report claims Man Utd are prepared to ‘invest €230m (£190m)’ in the three additions with an offer of €80m plus €10m for Raphinha.

It is understood that a ‘very tempting proposal that could cause doubts at the Camp Nou’ with Barcelona going through ongoing financial difficulties.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with moves back to the Premier League in recent months, with various clubs thought to be keen on capitalising on Barcelona’s situation.

The idea that Man Utd could splash £190m on Gyokeres, Raphinha and Kobel is far-fetched to say the least though, at this stage.

The Red Devils must be mindful of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and a £190m spend without first selling players would likely be a breach.

That’s why Man Utd are actively trying to offload certain players, with the club open to offers for Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and others.

TEAMtalk also understands that contrary to this report, Amorim is happy with what he’s seen from Onana so far and isn’t planning to sign a new goalkeeper.

We can confirm that Amorim would be open to reuniting with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at Old Trafford, but matching his £83m release clause will be near-impossible for the Red Devils in January.

