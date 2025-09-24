Summer Man Utd signing miles away from being first-team ready after Liverpool exploit weakness

A player who arrived at Manchester United in the summer is a long way off making an impact in the first-team, and the club’s handling of the player has baffled Liverpool, according to a report.

Man Utd spent heavily over the summer, with the triple signing of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha catching the eye.

However, a new goalkeeper in the form of Senne Lammens also joined, as did left-back Diego Leon whose arrival came six months after the transfer agreement with Cerro Porteno was struck.

Many expected Leon, 18, to be loaned out. No such loan was forthcoming and over the weekend, Leon made his debut for Man Utd’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

United beat Liverpool’s Under-21s on the day, though Leon’s performance left a lot to be desired, according to the Daily Mail.

They brought news of the deficiencies within Leon’s game that will ensure his first-team debut won’t be for a while yet.

Furthermore, the report also revealed Liverpool’s bewilderment at Man Utd putting more faith in Leon than their own homegrown left-back, Harry Amass.

The report read: ‘Confidential was in attendance for Leon’s first outing on Merseyside and, based on his 45-minute appearance, Leon still has a long way to go before getting any action for the first team.

‘At Liverpool he found it difficult to establish any rhythm with Bendito Mantato, who was playing in front of him, while Leon was booked for a cynical challenge after losing out in a duel in a dangerous area.

‘Liverpool targeted his side of the pitch and United fell behind before his day was cut short at half-time, with Mantato moving to left back and James Scanlon coming on at left wing.

‘There is certainly sympathy for the 18-year-old, not least because he should have been playing academy matches from the very start of the season rather than being kept out of games so he could train with the senior squad. He does not currently speak or understand English, which makes such a big move even harder.

‘Team-mate Victor Musa, 19, is believed to have taken on greater importance in the group in recent weeks, acting as translator for Leon – although Musa’s Basque version of Spanish and Leon’s Paraguayan dialect means even that is not smooth all of the time.

‘Leon will be with the Under 21s for the foreseeable future and should improve, but plenty of scouts at the Liverpool match expressed their confusion at the decision to prioritise Leon over Harry Amass, who was shipped out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday, where he is excelling.’

In other news, TEAMtalk has been informed central midfield isn’t the only position Man Utd could make a January signing in, with right wing-back also under consideration.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star state Man Utd now believe a fairer valuation of Marcus Rashford is cashing in on a permanent basis is £35m.

The problem for Man Utd is they’ve already pre-agreed an option to buy with Barcelona in Rashford’s loan deal worth just €30m / £26m.

As such, United will only be able to generate what they feel is true market value is Barcelona ignore the option and another club swoops in.

Finally, talkSPORT have delivered the worst possible news for Senne Lammens after revealing United want to sign a more experienced goalkeeper in the near future.

One world class option is already coming under consideration – AC Milan and France starter, Mike Maignan.

