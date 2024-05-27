Man Utd summer transfer confirmed amid intense Ten Hag sack talk

Manchester United have stepped up their summer clear-out by offloading young full-back Alvaro Fernandez, amid swirling rumours about the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to completely overhaul the Man Utd squad by offloading unwanted players and bringing in some top-class replacements. The Red Devils have already confirmed that Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

Fernandez has now followed those experienced stars out of the exit door. He is highly rated but knows it will be tough to break into the starting eleven at Old Trafford.

The left-back resultantly joined Granada on loan last summer before joining Benfica in a separate loan deal in January.

Fernandez’s move to Benfica included an option for the Portuguese giants to buy this summer.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Benfica were fully intending on activating their purchase option.

The transfer has now been confirmed by both Man Utd and Benfica.

Fernandez has signed a five-year contract with his new club, while Man Utd have picked up €6m (£5m) for his signature. That money will aid Ratcliffe as he tries to land his transfer targets without breaking profit and sustainability rules.

Man Utd transfers: Alvaro Fernandez deal announced

In his first interview as a permanent Benfica player, the 21-year-old said: “I’m very happy for the trust they’ve placed in me. I’ve wanted to keep wearing this jersey ever since I arrived, and I want to say thank you next year by fighting for every possible title with the support of the fans. Come on, Benfica!”

Earlier in the season, Fernandez’s future became uncertain as it was reported that Benfica might sign a different left-back to replace him.

But Fernandez has turned his situation around by putting in some solid performances and this has convinced the Primeira Liga outfit to sign him on a long-term deal.

Fernandez’s Benfica record stands at one goal and one assist from 16 appearances so far.

While Fernandez has departed Man Utd, it remains to be seen whether manager Ten Hag will go too.

The Dutchman made a statement as he helped Man Utd beat rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the FA Cup, but that does not make up for what has been a poor season on the whole.

There is still a chance Man Utd will part ways with Ten Hag and bring in a different coach to help them compete with the likes of City and Arsenal.

On Sunday, TEAMtalk revealed that Red Devils chiefs have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ten Hag.

Pochettino has been linked with the Man Utd job for a while but could finally join the club this summer after departing Chelsea recently.

Man Utd have also been linked with moves for Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Thomas Tuchel.

