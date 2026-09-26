Manchester United want to bring Brian Brobbey to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed Sunderland’s stance on selling the striker in the middle of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 23 that Man Utd were keen on a 2026 summer deal for Brobbey.

The Netherlands international striker scored eight goals and gave one assist in 33 matches in all competitions for Sunderland last season.

Brobbey played well for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer, too, scoring three goals in four matches.

Man Utd were among the clubs who took a shine to the 24-year-old in the summer of 2026, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Aston Villa also interested.

However, Sunderland decided against selling Brobbey, who is under contract at the Black Cats until the summer of 2029.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Man Utd are interested in signing a striker in the middle of the season.

We understand that Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund is on Man Utd’s radar.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are still keen on Brobbey, but Sunderland remain adamant that they will not sell him in the middle of the season.

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Sunderland will NOT sell Brian Brobbey to Man Utd

Journalist Dean Jones has reported in FlashScore that Man Utd retain an interest in Brobbey, although the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are not ‘seriously preparing a move for him’.

Sunderland value Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this month, at around £50million.

However, the Black Cats have ‘shown no intention of selling Brobbey and continue to view the 24-year-old as a key part of their long-term plans’.

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