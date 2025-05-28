Sunderland are reportedly targeting the shock signing of a prolific Manchester United forward, who already has a ‘strong relationship’ with the club.

United have had the worst season in their history in the Premier League. Last season’s eighth-placed finish held that title for just a single campaign, before they slumped down to 15th this term, while also losing the Europa League final.

Shining lights in the Red Devils’ season were very few and far between. Only two United players surpassed a total of 10 goals and assists in the league – Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Amad was the most prolific player in United’s side, scoring a goal every 0.38 games, which meant his time out injured hurt the Old Trafford outfit.

According to Ivorian outlet 225foot, Sunderland are looking to make a ‘big impact’ by snatching Amad away from United.

Indeed, the newly-promoted side are targeting the United winger, who still has a ‘good relationship’ with Sunderland having played there on loan in 2022-23.

It’s said his name is ‘constantly being discussed’ at the Stadium of Light and there is reportedly going to be a discussion between Amad’s entourage and United soon in regards to his situation there.

Amad’s Sunderland stats

Amad had not been particularly prolific prior to his loan move to Sunderland in 2022-23. The season prior, in 13 games on loan at Rangers, he was directly involved in three goals.

In a full season at Sunderland, Amad scored 14 goals and assisted another four, helping the Black Cats to the playoffs, where he scored in the first leg of the semi-finals.

He’s since moved back to United and become one of their most potent attackers, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine in all competitions this term.

Nobody outscored him in the Premier League, and only Fernandes assisted more goals, so for a United side who aren’t awfully prolific whatsoever this season, a sale seems entirely unlikely.

If it was, though, AC Milan – who TEAMtalk are aware are keen on Amad – seem much more his speed than Sunderland now.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford meeting held

A meeting between United forward Marcus Rashford and Barcelona has reportedly been held, with a view to the Englishman signing for the Blaugrana.

He will be available for £40million to any interested sides this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are said to be ‘confident’ that they can get United to agree to loaning Antony out to them for another season, given a permanent transfer will be difficult.

And the exit of Alejandro Garnacho is expected, after Ruben Amorim is reported to have essentially kicked him out of the club, with it stated the boss told his winger: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

