Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly ‘pushing’ the idea of a summer swap deal involving Manchester United centre-back Leny Yoro and a top Barcelona defensive talent.

It’s no secret that United are looking at defensive and midfield talent in the summer transfer window, with the addition of a new left-back and another centre-back major priorities, despite Harry Maguire recently penning a new deal.

And now, according to a fresh report, they are looking at using Yoro to secure the signing of a top Barcelona and Spain left-back who would bring a different dimension to the position.

Attacking Football journalist Paddy Keogh, when discussing the defensive situation at Man Utd, claims that the Old Trafford outfit could be ready to move on from Yoro, who ‘regularly gets bullied by the Premier League forwards’ and is ‘devoid of progressive ideas’ with the ball at his feet.

Add in the fact that Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez arguably spend more time on the treatment table than the pitch, and United’s defensive options are not as strong as they appear on paper.

One position that is in need of a boost is left-back, with Luke Shaw out of contract in 2027 and hardly a reliable starter due to his own injury issues down the years.

And, according to Keogh, Barcelona speedster Alejandro Balde has emerged as the ‘dream’ signing for the Red Devils, with Mendes ‘pushing’ the club’s pursuit of a deal.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd, Barcelona swap deal mooted

Keogh also adds that Mendes is even floating the idea of a ‘bizarre swap deal involving Leny Yoro’, with the Portuguese agent having played an ‘influential role in United beating Real Madrid to the Lille prodigy’s signature in 2024’.

The move could actually work for both parties, with Barcelona in need of another centre-back and United in the market for a Shaw replacement.

Balde has notched three assists in 38 appearances for Barca this season as they stand on the brink of securing another LaLia title under Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, Keogh also adds that “it wouldn’t surprise me if his name was brought up in discussions for Marcus Rashford”, with the United forward still pushing for a permanent switch to the Camp Nou after impressing on loan.

As for Yoro, the £58.9million signing has so far struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded his move back in 2024, although it would be a surprise if United gave up on the player just two years into his Old Trafford career.