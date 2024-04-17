Superb £60m Man Utd signing in doubt after star he’ll replace generates ZERO interest

A reporter has doubled down on claims Manchester United will axe big-money flop Antony this summer, though amid a worrying lack of interest, a move for his £60m-rated replacement is on ice.

Eyebrows were raised when Man Utd committed to a package worth £86m to sign Antony from Ajax in 2022. The Brazilian is a difficult winger to contain on his day, though doubts about his end product lingered. Indeed, despite playing for the dominant force in the Netherlands at the time, Antony had never scored more than nine goals in a single season in the Eredivisie.

The 24-year-old returned modest figures of just four goals and two assists during his maiden campaign in the Premier League.

But rather than take his game to the next level in season two, Antony has regressed. With just over a month of the season left to run, Antony is yet to score a single league goal this term.

TEAMtalk learned Man Utd were actively trying to sell Antony in January and had slapped a £50m valuation on the player.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd urged to raid Newcastle for £100m superstar and create unstoppable trio

A transfer obviously did not come to pass, though per journalist Rudy Galetti, United will again explore sale options at season’s end.

Taking to X on Monday, Galetti stated: “Man Utd are planning to sell Antony in the summer for an ‘acceptable’ amount, trying to maximise the sale and save his big salary.”

Per a fresh update from Galetti, Man Utd’s hopes of securing a quick summer sale are low.

Explaining why, the reporter revealed: “to date, no one approached the English club showing interest in Antony.”

Whether that will change as the summer window approaches remains to be seen. If the Red Devils are unable to shift Antony they may be forced into abandoning plans to sign his would-be replacement.

TEN HAG SACK: Man Utd outcast to become key player again if Ratcliffe ousts struggling Dutchman

Michael Olise signing in jeopardy?

Chelsea attempted to sign Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise last summer and even triggered his £35m release clause. However, Olise elected to reject the Blues and remain at Selhurst Park where he quickly signed a new contract.

The fresh agreement raised the release fee to a reported £60m. Chelsea as well as Liverpool are both understood to be considering activating the clause this summer.

However, Olise is a lifelong Man Utd fan and per online outlet Football Transfers, the winger would prefer to sign with the Red Devils above all others.

According to Galetti, Olise is top of Man Utd’s shortlist of potential signings on the right flank.

Furthermore, Football Transfers stated agreeing personal terms with Olise is ‘not expected to be a problem.’

Olise racked up an impressive 11 assists in the Premier League last term and has returned figures of nine goal contributions in 12 outings during an injury-hit season this time around.

But with other positions at Man Utd requiring attention in the market too – such as across the entire backline, central midfield and striker – the Olise pursuit could be curtailed if Antony goes unsold.

BENJAMIN SESKO: The Man Utd, Newcastle target who is the perfect blend of Haaland and Ibrahimovic