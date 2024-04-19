Man Utd superstar urged to secure £100m move to ‘better team’ amid triple concern

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been told he must join a more elite side if he is to get back to his best, with three major concerns arising.

Rashford has once again endured a disappointing season, despite Erik ten Hag getting the best out of him last campaign. The winger’s record stands at eight goals and five assists from 39 appearances, a clear downturn when compared with the 30 goals and 10 assists he managed last term.

Rashford is clearly lacking confidence and is squandering some good opportunities when they are presented to him.

He has enjoyed small patches of good form, such as goals in three consecutive Premier League games between December 30 and February 1, as well as back-to-back league goals versus Manchester City and Everton in March.

But Rashford is not sustaining that form for long periods, which will worry both Ten Hag and Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 26-year-old will be seriously concerned about rising star Alejandro Garnacho taking his place on the left flank, something which has already happened at times this season.

DON’T MISS: Five potential replacements for Marcus Rashford as PSG eye Man Utd man; €175m superstar, classy Prem winger…

Rashford is also at risk of losing his place in the England squad, as Gareth Southgate has plenty of other forwards at his disposal.

Former Man Utd midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is worried Rashford’s team-mates are not helping the Englishman get back among the goals.

Pundit ‘would love’ to see Rashford back at his best

Due to this, Rashford has been told to consider a shock move to a ‘better team’.

“I would love to see him in a better team where he gets the balls in the right moment,” Schweinsteiger said on The Overlap.

“I’d love to see that. In the years in the past, you don’t really see that.

“If he would play for a different team, maybe he would also increase his level a little bit more. He’s still the player who can decide their games but he doesn’t show it many times.”

Schweinsteiger’s comments follow Man Utd reportedly setting a huge £100million price tag for Rashford, should any top club try to sign their academy graduate. Paris Saint-Germain have long been linked with Rashford, and they will need to replace Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Schweinsteiger is not the only former Man Utd player to suggest Rashford might leave. Rio Ferdinand said recently: “I think it’s a pivotal moment in his career now, he’s not a kid anymore.

“I think there’s a big decision to make, from him. He’s got to look at who’s around him, who are the external people? Are they the right people?

“Are they enabling him to make excuses for himself behind closed doors? Or are they saying, ‘Look at yourself and be accountable for what you are doing’? He needs to look at that, own that and make big decisions.

“When I left West Ham [for Leeds United], I could have gone to Chelsea. That’s probably a club I would have preferred to go to at the time. But the reason I went to Leeds was it was out of London and the external people around me, I needed to get away from.

“He might need to go, ‘You know what, I’ll get rid of them and stay in Manchester, or I’ve got leave Manchester and get rid of those people’.”

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill