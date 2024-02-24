Superstar Man Utd duo eyed by Real Madrid in staggering double move

In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid have been tipped to raid Manchester United for their former players Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

Varane was the first of those two players to swap Real Madrid for Man Utd, making the switch to Old Trafford in August 2021. Man Utd paid £41million to bolster their defensive ranks with the centre-back’s signing.

The following summer, Varane convinced Casemiro to join Man Utd too. Erik ten Hag had decided to prioritise the signing of a new central midfielder, and after missing out on Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong he opted to bring Casemiro in.

Casemiro did not come cheap, even though he was 30 years old at the time of the transfer. Man Utd paid Madrid an initial £60m for the defensive midfielder, while the deal had the potential to rise to £70m through add-ons.

However, it seems Varane and Casemiro’s spells in Manchester could end up being pretty short. On Friday, it emerged that Saudi Pro League officials are hoping to snare Casemiro in addition to Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne, Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur.

For Varane, meanwhile, it has been claimed that the Frenchman ‘will depart’ this summer, regardless of what new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has planned at Man Utd.

Varane is understood to be a priority target for Al-Nassr, who want to reunite him with his former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it seems Saudi clubs could be left frustrated in their pursuit of the pair. According to Goal, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Madrid are incredibly looking to re-sign Casemiro and Varane.

Real Madrid in for Man Utd players

As Casemiro and Varane have become less important to Ten Hag this season, Madrid feel they can be signed in cut-price deals.

Madrid know that the experienced duo have the right mentality to slot straight into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. After all, they were both part of the iconic Los Blancos team which won three Champions Leagues in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Although, Casemiro and Varane might end up being squad players if they returned to the Spanish capital, rather than guaranteed starters. That is because Ancelotti can already rely on Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield roles where Casemiro would usually operate, while Toni Kroos is leaning towards penning a contract extension and staying with the club.

Varane may struggle to get into Madrid’s backline ahead of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Another factor to consider is which club offers the most money for the Man Utd stars. As Varane is heading towards free agency, he can decide where he wants to go this summer. Al-Nassr are likely to offer him far more money than Madrid.

Casemiro, though, is contracted to Man Utd until summer 2026, which means he must rely on another club striking a deal with the Red Devils before he can secure a transfer. Teams in the Middle East have been tipped to offer Man Utd big money for him, which makes a return to Madrid less likely.

