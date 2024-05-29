Superstar has ‘played his last game’ for Man Utd as three clubs battle for signing despite concern

An experienced star will depart Man Utd in the summer

Casemiro is highly unlikely to feature for Manchester United in a competitive game ever again as the Red Devils look to sell him to a Saudi Arabian club this summer, according to reports.

Casemiro has had a frustrating season, having missed as many as 18 games for Man Utd through injury. Even when the defensive midfielder has been fit, he has either looked off the pace or had to operate in a different position.

Casemiro’s lowest point in the campaign came during the defeat to Crystal Palace on May 6. He captained a Man Utd side which was torn apart and ultimately lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

Casemiro was filling in at centre-back amid a plethora of defensive injuries, but he could not deal with the likes of Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 32-year-old played so poorly that Jamie Carragher told him to ‘leave football before the football leaves you’. The pundit also suggested he should exit the top level and play in the Middle East or MLS next term.

While Casemiro silenced some critics with some much better performances after that, it is clear that he is past his best.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Casemiro used to dominate the midfield for Real Madrid, winning pretty much every tackle, but Man Utd now need to sign a younger defensive midfielder to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Saudi clubs have no intention of paying the £30million Man Utd want for Casemiro.

Man Utd transfers: Casemiro destined to leave

But that has not ended the links between Casemiro and the Saudi Pro League. According to journalist Sean Wilson, Casemiro has ‘played his last game for Man Utd’, while the Red Devils ‘expect’ him to join a Saudi side.

Man Utd are even willing to take an ‘enormous’ financial hit on their 2022 signing – who cost £60m potentially rising to £70m – in order to get his huge salary off the wage bill.

Reports emerging from Spain, meanwhile, state that three Middle Eastern clubs will battle for his capture.

They are Al-Nassr, who already have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, Al-Hilal and newly promoted Al-Qadisiyah.

Those three clubs can afford to offer Casemiro more than the £350,000 a week he currently earns at Man Utd.

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah will bid more for the five-time Champions League winner than European teams, too.

However, as the reports Tuesday pointed out, Man Utd will have to drop their asking price down from £30m.

Even Saudi clubs do not want to pay that much for a player who is declining. Instead, Casemiro is more likely to depart Man Utd in a deal worth £15-20m.

The 75-cap international is far from the only player who will leave Man Utd this summer. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will both exit on free transfers, while young full-back Alvaro Fernandez has joined Benfica on a permanent deal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Antony and Christian Eriksen are just some of the other names who might be put up for sale, too.

READ MORE: Seven Casemiro replacements Man Utd could buy this summer as they target perfect Kobbie Mainoo partner