Man Utd surge into race for £113m Chelsea target as Ratcliffe plans to destroy Pochettino dream

Manchester United have been tipped to make an incredible move for Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen as they eye competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund looks to have a very bright future ahead of him after netting seven goals in his last six Premier League games despite enduring a poor start.

Reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in signing a more experienced number nine to compete with the talented 21-year-old and it’s claimed that Osimhen is at the top of his shortlist.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are extremely interested in signing the Napoli superstar but the Red Devils could scupper their plans.

According to Italian agent Roberto De Fanti, a move to Old Trafford is still very possible for Osimhen this summer.

“The truth is that United, above all, are looking for a centre-forward,” he said.

“Hojlund is doing reasonably well, but their new classic ‘number nine’ could be Osimhen.”

Osimhen would be a game-changing signing for Man Utd

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world on his day and at the age of 25, still has time to get even better than he already is.

The Nigeria international scored a fantastic 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season, firing Napoli to their first league title since 1990.

He has continued his scoring form this term, netting 11 times in 17 league appearances so far.

With that in mind, he could potentially be the man to turn Man Utd into serial title challengers again, but they will have to cough up a huge transfer fee to get him.

Osimhen has a release clause of around £113m in his Napoli contract – which is valid until 2026 – that must be met to lure him away from the Italian club.

Chelsea have been in contact with his entourage, with Mauricio Pochettino very keen on bringing him in, and it’s thought he’d be interested in a switch to the Premier League but as mentioned, PSG are providing stiff competition.

Osimhen would certainly be a statement signing to kick-off the new Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to match his release clause.

As things stand, the Red Devil’s transfer priority is bringing in a new young centre-back that is good enough to slot straight into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite – who’ll cost around £80m – is thought to be Ratcliffe’s top defensive target.

With big money deals seemingly on the horizon, Man Utd will have to sell several stars to fund their ambitious transfer plans for the summer.

