Man Utd surge towards £40m defensive signing as Ratcliffe cools interest in costly Everton man

Manchester United are going through a period of major change and are readying themselves for a new era under their new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The club is a hive of activity at the moment, with new staff taking up roles and the club readying for a big summer window when signing a centre-back will be a top priority.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that one player Man Utd hold a serious interest in is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French international has been the subject of multiple approaches in recent years but the Red Devil’s interest is described as “very very serious” by sources.

There have now been numerous conversations between the club and Todibo’s representatives and it’s understood that “everything has been positive and exciting.”

TEAMtalk can reveal that the former Barcelona man’s other suitors have backed off slightly, suggesting that the Old Trafford transfer is the preferred option for him at this time.

Man Utd turn attention away from Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Todibo, 24, has been tracked by a number of Premier sides including Tottenham, who considered a bid for him in January but decided against it after signing Radu Dragusin from Bologna.

Spurs have now diverted towards other defensive targets for the summer, with an approach made to Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a pre-contract deal.

This has left Man Utd in a very strong position in their pursuit of Todibo.

Nice’s asking price of £40 million is also a huge positive for the Red Devil’s bosses as they try to make the most of a budget expected to be around £150 million.

They also have eyes for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite but his huge asking price is off-putting and he has the potential to cost double the amount of Todibo.

Ratcliffe is currently working on getting the man in position who will finalize these deals, taking a lead role in talks with Newcastle over their Sporting Director Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave as he has made it clear he wants to move to the red side of Manchester and the Toon are holding out for a compensation fee of £15 million to allow him to break his contract early.

