Manchester United are still intent on selling Marcus Rashford this month after an update on his situation was provided by Fabrizio Romano – while another trusted journalist has revealed how the player is now the subject of an approach from a surprise side in the United States.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has been plunged into uncertainty following an admission from the player that he feels the time is right to leave Manchester United, with the revelation coming amid a five-game exclusion from Ruben Amorim’s starting line-up. As a result, speculation over where the 60-cap England star will wind up next has dominated column inches and headlines over the last fortnight.

Having initially excluded him from the matchday squad that recorded a famous win at Man City, the real reasons behind Rashford’s exclusion has now come to light with a deep dive into his situation at United and how a perceived lack of professionalism having now come to light.

As a result, Romano insists United remain intent on finding a new home for the 27-year-old star this month.

“Rashford will not be in the squad to face Liverpool because he’s ill. He’s not able to travel and to play. But the situation between Man Utd and the player is still not resolved,” Romano said on his YouTube page.

“The relationship between Amorim and Rashford remains not that easy over performances in training and that sort of thing. So he can still leave the club.

“Marcus Rashford, as of today, has no interest in considering options from Saudi. But let’s see what happens in the next weeks.

“He believes European football is the perfect stage for him, despite some interest from Saudi. There are clubs interested in this possibility, but he’s not opening the door to that option.”

However, while Rashford has closed the door on a move to Saudi – despite the offer of a ridiculously lucrative contract – journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that a move to Major League Soccer is a growing possibility for the star – and with Seattle Sounders having made their wishes clear to sign him.

Marcus Rashford chances of Seattle Sounders transfer revealed

According to Jacobs, there is a “real appetite” to bring Rashford to MLS, believing his arrival could have a similar impact to that of Lionel Messi (at Inter Miami) and that conversations about a possible move have been held internally at Seattle Sounders.

“There are some suggestions that MLS has an appetite for Rashford. The MLS deals sometimes are funded centrally with support for MLS by Apple streaming partner, as with Lionel Messi,” Jacobs said on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel.

“Rashford doesn’t fall into that category but he might be able to get a package if there is MLS interest, provided there’s central support.

“I’m told the club that has asked the question, though there’s nothing particularly advanced at this point, is Seattle. They’ve had an internal conversation.

“The reason why it’s Seattle is because they are a Club World Cup representative, which is an appeal to anyone they wish to sign, and in addition to that, they’re likely to get a minimum of between €50-60 million for entering the Club World Cup.

“So MLS can turn around to Club World Cup representatives Seattle and Inter Miami and tell them they can afford to pay for these stars. So budget may not be a problem.”

Despite revealing the interest from Seattle, Jacobs doubts that Rashford would be keen on a move to the Pacific coast of America.

He added: “I’m not so sure he’d want to go there.

“We shouldn’t overblow the MLS links. At this stage, Seattle haven’t reached out to either the Rashford camp or Manchester United.

“It’s an internal discussion that you’d expect to advance in January rather than the summer if they choose to proceed because obviously, the MLS calendar means January is almost like summer in the sense you’re lining up the main stars for the beginning of the season.”

Could Arsenal make Rashford move? Amorim panned over selection error

With Rashford wanting to continue his career in one of European football’s big leaves – and more specifically in LaLiga, amid links to claims he has offered his services to Barcelona -the prospect of a move across the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

And while it is uncertain which clubs could afford a deal – Rashford’s huge £325,000 a week wages are seen as prohibitive to most sides – it is not an insurmountable hurdle if certain sacrifices are made.

While Newcastle have been touted as a possible option, reports on Thursday detailed a move to Arsenal could yet be on the cards – but only if two sacrifices, one from Man Utd and one from the player himself – are made.

Elsewhere on the outgoings front, Juventus have reportedly formulated a plan to TWO players off Amorim’s hands as part of a double raid on Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese has come in for criticism over his decision to pair Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield against Newcastle on Monday, having been told it was a “massive, massive mistake” that “can never happen again”.

Despite that, the Portuguese has been excused for the club’s current poor run of form with the blame for those six defeats pinned elsewhere.

