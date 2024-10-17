Manchester United will reportedly sack Erik ten Hag this weekend if they fail to record a win over Brentford, a new report has claimed and amid suggestions that a national team manager has been added to their list as possible replacements for the Dutchman.

The Red Devils’ form this season has been way below expectations and having only claimed three wins across 10 games in all competitions, they went into the latest international break winless in five matches. That has left Manchester United in 14th place in the Premier League – nearer in points and position to the relegation zone than the top four – as well as 21st (from 36 sides) in the new Europa League format.

As a result, Ten Hag has found himself under severe pressure and in strong danger of the sack. Last week, a board meeting at the INEOS head offices in London had the Dutchman’s future at the top of the agenda.

The 54-year-old narrowly avoided the sack, though it is understood that he has since been informed an immediate improvement is required and with reports earlier this week claiming a failure to get positive results in the next two games – against the Bees and away at Fenerbahce – will see the axe fall.

However, the Daily Mail now claims United could pull the trigger on the Ten Hag reign even sooner and they report that a failure to take three points on Saturday afternoon will spell the end for the beleaguered Dutchman.

And while Thomas Tuchel has been taken off their radar following his somewhat surprise appointment as England boss, it’s reported the club do have a list of potential options being considered as options to take charge.

Now reports in Turkish outlet Ajansspor claims Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella has been added to their list of options.

The 50-year-old Italian has been in charge of Turkey since September 2023 and currently boasts a 52.94% win record and the report claims United have added the former AC Milan, Fiorentina and Sevilla boss to their list of options.

While we cannot say with any certainty if a draw or worse could spell the end for Ten Hag at the weekend, sources have indicated to us that it is now ‘just a matter of time’ before the axe falls on Ten Hag, with many now feeling he will be unable to turn their form around.

Furthermore, our strong claim that Sir Jim Ratcliffe called for his removal as manager at last week’s board meeting is significant, and while he ultimately has left the decision in the hands of Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth, the British billionaire refused to publicly back Ten Hag when questioned by BBC News sports reporter Dan Roan earlier this month.

With the former Ajax boss now very much seen as a dead man walking and on borrowed time, we can also reveal the board have been considering several options to take charge.

And we understand that, with Tuchel taken off the radar and having been Ratcliffe’s first choice, the British billionaire is now looking at some English options in the form of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Of the pair, the fact that the unattached Potter comes without a cost makes him more appealing.

United director Jean-Claude Blanc is also understood to be trying to ambitiously land Zinedine Zidane, with one of the France icon’s former teammates revealing the two conditions United must meet to secure his appointment.

Furthermore, the man who could potentially bring an end to the Ten Hag era – Brentford boss Thomas Frank – has also refused to rule out the possibility of him taking the United job.

We have previously revealed that Dane does have supporters on the United board and his appointment cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reported to have stuck a new price on Antony’s head as they look to move on the Brazilian winger in the winter window and amid claims both Crystal Palace and Newcastle are surprisingly considering moves.

Per the report, United are open to a loan in the winter window if the arrangement contains an obligation to make permanent, though as you would expect, any exit would come with a giant loss.

United are also reportedly battling Real Madrid for the possible signing of Alphonso Davies, with the Canada left-back available to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer next summer and able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1.

