Surprise new suitor linked with Man Utd job as Erik ten Hag told one thing that could save his skin

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told to show one thing that could go some way to keeping his job at Old Trafford, as new names continue to be linked with the role.

United suffered their 12th defeat of the season already on Tuesday evening as they saw their Champions League campaign come to end after a 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are, in fact, out of Europe altogether after finishing bottom of their group, with the defeat to Bayern coming off the back of the horrorshow against Bournemouth last weekend.

Back-to-back losses have once again sparked rumours that Manchester United are ready to pull the plug on the Dutchman’s tenure, with Ten Hag continually defending side despite problems that are obvious for all to see.

And former West Ham boss Alan Pardew has called on the Red Devils to ‘show more personality’, although he thinks Ten Hag is ‘fortunate’ to still be in a job.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive before United’s defeat to Bayern, Pardew was asked if Ten Hag is still the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

“Well in my view, I think he’s been fortunate to still be there with some of the performances that they’ve had. I also want to call him out a little bit to show a bit more personality,” Pardew said.

“I think he’s playing the game a little bit in terms of being restricted in what he’s saying. It’s a similar tone, ‘We’re all together in this, there’s no problems’, I think Man United fans want to see a bit of personality from him, a little bit more.

“Like, ‘Actually, we’ve been rubbish and we need to turn it on tonight.’ I’d like him to sort of come out of that little bit, and I think if he’s being like that in the dressing room and being very matter of fact, I think that’s going to be a bigger problem for them.”

He added: “I’m not here with my League Manager’s Association manager’s hat on looking to get rid of managers but you’re saying to me, ‘What should he do?’ In my view, offer us a bit more of your personality.

“Come out and be a little bit more… not so much animated, but connect a little bit more. He’s been a bit matter of fact, like, ‘We’re all in it, everybody’s happy, let’s get [Scott] McTominay on, there’s team spirit in the dressing room, make sure you touch on that.’

“It all seems orchestrated, the whole message coming out of Man United and if I was PR at Man United with the experience I’ve got, I’d say, ‘Come on guys, let’s get out there!'”

Host Andy Goldstein then asked if it was the difference between an English manager and a foreign manager, but Pardew used charismatic Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as an example to counter it.

“Does Klopp ever come out and say, ‘We were rubbish,'” he was asked, but Pardew replied: “I don’t say you’ve got to say, ‘We’re rubbish.’

“But I’m saying just talk a little bit more about, you know, ‘We’ve lost too many games this year, we need to deliver tonight.’ Put yourself on the line a little bit rather than sort of hiding behind a kind of corporate talk if you know what I mean.”

Potter lined up as next Man Utd boss

The Champions League exit has clearly heaped even more pressure on the Dutchman, with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter the latest name tipped to take over from Ten Hag.

The Sun reports that incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with Potter and favours him as the new boss at Old Trafford if he fires Ten Hag.

A heavy loss on Sunday at bitter rivals Liverpool – where United got humiliated 7-0 in March – could be the final straw for the under-fire Ten Hag.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils following a 3-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side back in December 2018.

Potter, meanwhile, has not managed since being sacked by Chelsea in April after less than a season in charge.

But Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of the former Swansea and Brighton boss and wanted him at French side Nice.

