Surprise Man Utd signing gets ‘here we go’ confirmation, as big second deal edges closer

Manchester United have agreed a midfield signing, though the deal looks set to be completed before Manuel Ugarte joins Erik ten Hag’s side.

On Thursday afternoon, Man Utd were linked with a surprise move for Sekou Kone, an 18-year-old central midfielder who currently represents Guidars FC in Mali. The move has advanced quickly, with Fabrizio Romano now giving it his ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano states that Man Utd have ‘agreed [a] deal’ to bring Kone to the Premier League.

The teenager was on the radars of several European clubs after impressing in Mali, but Man Utd have swooped in and forged an agreement for him ‘today’ (Thursday).

The Mali U17 international is ‘considered a top talent’ for the future. He will be developed by Man Utd’s academy coaches over the next few years with a view to him eventually breaking into the first team.

While Kone’s arrival at Old Trafford will bring with it less fanfare than the capture of Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin, the plan remains the same.

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man Utd aim to sign the best young talents around in order to ensure that the senior squad’s future is bright, much like what Manchester City have been able to do in recent years.

Kone could go on to become a top player at Premier League level, but his signing will not solve Man Utd’s current problems in midfield.

Man Utd latest: Sekou Kone to be followed by Manuel Ugarte

Casemiro is past his best while Man Utd still have not re-signed Sofyan Amrabat, with the need for a new No 6 clear.

Ratcliffe has been involved in prolonged talks with Paris Saint-Germain for their midfield enforcer Ugarte.

So far, Ratcliffe has been left frustrated as no agreement has been struck, though that could soon change.

In a separate update, Romano reveals that Man Utd are ‘close’ to striking a deal for Ugarte after holding a ‘positive’ meeting with PSG officials.

Man Utd have been tipped to make a move for Atalanta’s midfield star Ederson, amid uncertainty over Ugarte, but those rumours have been shut down.

Ratcliffe is putting all of his attention towards capturing Ugarte, with the deal expected to be an initial loan that includes the obligation for Man Utd to buy next summer.

