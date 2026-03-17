Man Utd are ready to renew their interest in a top January target

Manchester United are reportedly planning a strange swap deal involving a goalkeeper and a midfielder, while the Red Devils have also opened club-to-club talks to snap up a top Eredivisie attacking talent.

With much of the talk surrounding United this summer expected to centre on who will be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford, head of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox continue to monitor transfer targets.

Midfield is expected to be a major point of discussion, with Casemiro moving on, and a new report suggesting that Man Utd are ready to propose a swap deal that involves the addition of an experienced former Premier League midfielder.

Man Utd plotting summer swap deal

According to reports in Turkey, United are planning to offload goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to Besiktas in the summer and bring Wilfred Ndidi to Old Trafford in a swap deal.

Our sources reported late in the January window that the Red Devils had launched an enquiry about signing Ndidi from the Turkish outfit.

Indeed, former United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with Ndidi at Besiktas, and he advised Wilcox to consider a deal for the Nigeria international midfielder.

Despite that advice, INEOS decided against making a formal offer but Turkish outlet Sporx now reports that Man Utd are willing to do a deal with Besiktas for Ndidi that involves sending Bayindir to the Turkish Super Lig club.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin wants to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and ‘made a clear request’ to his bosses to sign Bayindir from Man Utd.

The Turkey international stopper has become the ‘primary target’ for Besiktas for the summer transfer window, while the report adds that ‘United, who have been following Wilfred Ndidi for a long time, are preparing to make another move at the end of the season, and a swap deal involving Altay Bayindir has been discussed’.

A strange one if it happens, but certainly one to keep an eye on, given United’s need for at least one new central midfielder and Besiktas after a new No.1.

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Official contact made for huge Ajax talent

Manchester United could be closing in on the signing of a new winger after reportedly initiating club-to-club talks with Ajax regarding the transfer of a top talent.

While echoes of the disastrous Anthony deal will likely fill United fans with dread at dealing with Ajax again, Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, claims the Red Devils are ready to roll the dice with their Dutch counterparts once again.

Taking to X, Tavolieri declared: ‘Manchester United officially made contact with Ajax Amsterdam to explore the potential terms of a deal for Mika Godts.

‘Belgian talent will be one of the main attractions in the upcoming market and expected to leave the Dutch club next summer.’

Tavolieri specialises in covering Belgian players, which does give the proposed move some credence at least.

Godts is a right-footed left winger and Man Utd are well known to be on the hunt for that exact profile of player in the upcoming summer.

Despite being just 20 years of age, the talented attacker is remarkably experienced, having notched over 100 appearances for Ajax’s senior team to date.

It’s in the current campaign where he’s really exploded, however, with Godts scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in just 25 Eredivisie games.

Nevertheless, as we’ve seen with imports directly from the Eredivisie in recent times, the step up in class to the Premier League can be troublesome – although a move for Godts remains very much one to watch.

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Shock Rashford swap proposal

Manchester United are reportedly proposing a cash-plus-player bid to Barcelona over their unwillingness to simply activate their option to buy Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Spanish giants want to retain Rashford outright, with the 28-year-old more than proving his worth during a successful loan spell so far. Indeed, the England man has bagged 23 goal contributions (10 goals, 13 assists), and can be signed to a permanent deal if Barcelona pay €30m (£26m, $35m).

But while Rashford has all but agreed personal terms with the Spanish side and there’s a strong desire to continue the relationship from all parties, Barca are playing games on the club-to-club side of the deal.

talkSPORT recently claimed Barcelona had proposed a second loan, which would allow the club to delay paying Man Utd the €30m fee for another 12 months.

And after winning re-election as Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta also touted a second loan stint for Rashford. Indeed, Laporta explained: “We could extend (Rashford’s) loan further. It depends on what [sporting director] Deco wants.

“There are formulas, such as paying part of the buy option to Manchester United and figuring out the rest later.”

Man Utd have made it crystal clear there’ll be no second loan, and also no re-negotiation of the €30m option to a lower sum.

However, the latest coming out of Spain states that the Reds Devils are prepared to seal a deal for a lower sum on one condition – they’re able to bring talented midfielder, Marc Casado, the other way.

It’s claimed Man Utd are ‘accepting’ a €10m deal plus Casado, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, in exchange for Rashford.

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More Man Utd news: Liverpool transfer battle brewing; Greenwood windfall

Manchester United and Liverpool are both stepping up their interest in signing a top Wolves midfielder this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are continuing to carry out extensive work on Marseille forward Mason Greenwood as they weigh up potential replacements for Julian Alvarez, and this comes as a significant boost for his former club Manchester United, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Finally, United have been told why they have a clear advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka this summer.