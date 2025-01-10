Manchester United have been told the potential signing of Jobe Bellingham ‘makes perfect sense’, with the Sunderland ace capable of revitalising their midfield.

Bellingham, like his older brother Jude, came through the Birmingham City academy before breaking into their first team. He went on to make 26 senior appearances for Birmingham before joining Sunderland in July 2023.

The central midfielder has been fantastic for Sunderland this term and has registered four goals and three assists in 23 games, helping the Black Cats challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Bellingham’s classy performances have resulted in interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal, with the two Prem giants tipped to enter negotiations over a January deal.

The England U21 star has reportedly decided to stay put this month, though the summer could be a different matter entirely.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has now suggested United engineer a move for Bellingham to take their midfield to the next level. The area has been a problem for several recent managers including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag.

“Unequivocally, I would be staying at Sunderland for the rest of this season if I was Jobe Bellingham,” Goodman said (via the MEN). “Manchester United have been linked with a move for him in the summer and I think that makes perfect sense.

“He’s a midfielder who can do literally everything. He can play the deep role, conventional or advanced. He can even play as a false nine. He can pass, he can dribble, he can run, he can tackle, he can create and he can score goals.

“There’s been so much criticism over Manchester United’s lack of athleticism in midfield, so a move for Jobe makes sense. It might be a big step up and a gamble but he’s 19 and is only going to get better.

“He ticks every box for Man Utd and while it’s a different level, you just need to look at how his brother stepped up from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund. From his brother, we know that Jobe comes from a grounded family who give them both a lot of support.

“My advice to him would be, see the season out at Sunderland and you could be a Premier League player with them. If not, there will be lots and lots of opportunities on the table in the summer.”

United and Arsenal will face plenty of competition for the 19-year-old if Sunderland fail to get promoted, though. Recent reports suggest Bellingham wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps by heading to Europe and taking a bold next step in his career.

Dortmund would love to sign the younger Bellingham after playing a key role in Jude’s development into a world-class star.

Man Utd transfers: Mainoo claim debunked; shock Rashford link

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide clarity on Kobbie Mainoo’s contract demands as Chelsea look to sign the United starlet.

Some reports have claimed Mainoo wants to be paid £200,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford.

While the midfielder does want a pay rise, TEAMtalk understands he is not holding out for that much money and simply wants parity with some of his team-mates.

While United want to keep Mainoo, Marcus Rashford looks set to be moved on. Transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Italian outfit Como have emerged as ‘surprise’ contenders to land Rashford.

Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas, while Rashford’s ex-United team-mate Raphael Varane works as an ambassador for the club.

But the Serie A side will need to convince Rashford to significantly lower his wage demands to make the switch, which appears unlikely.

