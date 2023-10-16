Man Utd takeover: Big Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans for Old Trafford emerge, with capacity set for major increase

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to improve Old Trafford if his minority stake in Manchester United is finalised, and it could reportedly see the capacity of the stadium rise to a whopping 90,000.

On Sunday, it emerged that Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim had withdrawn from his negotiations with the Glazers to purchase Man Utd outright. He had made several bids for the club, but became frustrated when the Glazers kept increasing their price tag.

Sheikh Jassim’s final offer came in at a huge £5billion, but when this did not meet the necessary asking price he walked away from the discussions.

The former Prime Minister of Qatar could now hand Man Utd a crushing blow by taking his riches to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

With Sheikh Jassim now out of the picture, British billionaire Ratcliffe is in pole position get involved in Man Utd’s ownership. But unlike Sheikh Jassim, Ratcliffe will not be purchasing the club in its entirety.

Instead, he is close to agreeing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils by paying around £1.3bn. The Man Utd board will meet on Thursday and are being tipped to approve Ratcliffe’s proposal for a minority stake.

Both Gary Neville and the Man Utd Supporters Trust have expressed their concern about the deal, as it will mean the Glazers are still involved with the club. Nevertheless, Ratcliffe has promised to help take Man Utd to the next level, as he is understood to be a lifelong fan of them.

As per The Times, Ratcliffe’s priority is to renovate and extend Old Trafford, in order to maximise the stadium’s full potential. This will involve fixing its leaky roofs and increasing the capacity to 90,000.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘accelerate’ Old Trafford improvements

As soon as the 25 per cent stake is finalised, Ratcliffe will ‘accelerate’ the existing plans to renovate Old Trafford, while also taking them a step further.

Old Trafford can currently hold a maximum of 75,811 people, according to Stadium Guide, which makes it the ninth-largest football arena in Europe. But if Man Utd’s new owner gets his way, then Old Trafford would become level with Wembley, making it the joint-second largest football stadium in Europe.

Such a move would help to increase matchday revenue for the club and also cement their standing as one of the most influential teams on the planet.

Man Utd supporters will still be slightly concerned about whether Ratcliffe’s spell will be successful, given how troublesome the Glazer era has been. However, most signs suggest Ratcliffe will be far better at making footballing decisions.

He already has experience working in the game, as he owns Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport and French side Nice.

Nice are currently unbeaten in Ligue 1 and occupy second spot – putting them above Paris Saint-Germain – which will be a promising sign for the Man Utd faithful.

