Man Utd takeover: David Beckham sends strong message to Glazers over sale amid Sheikh Jassim link-up rumours

Manchester United legend David Beckham has urged the Glazer family to sell the club but insists he has not held talks with Sheikh Jassim over a potential link-up at Old Trafford.

The Glazers had initially put United up for sale last November as a clear intent to end their largely unpopular 19-year reign. However, they have since taken the Red Devils off the market as neither Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe would meet their whopping £10billion valuation.

It’s understood that they now intend to wait until the market picks up before entertaining new offers for the Premier League giants.

But Beckham believes now is the right time for United to be sold in order to bring some much-needed ‘stability’ back to the club.

“At the moment there’s been no discussion of that, but everybody knows that I’m a Manchester United fan and I’ve been very vocal about the situation at United and that’s been happening for a number of years,” Beckham told CNBC.

“I grew up at Manchester United from a very young age and there was a lot of stability – same manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and same owners.

“Man United will always be Man United, they will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world. Now we need to get back to that for the fans, the players, the coaching staff and the manager because at the moment there’s not stability. We need to get the talk back on the field, rather than off it.

“I want to see an ownership group that will take it back to what it should be. I’m not saying the past owners have done a bad job because we’ve still been very successful on the field and off the field, but for me it’s the right time for somebody else to take over.”

Beckham reacts to Sheikh Jassim rumours

Asked if he had held talks with Sheikh Jassim over a potential role at Old Trafford, Beckham added: “At the moment there’s been no discussion.

“Obviously I have a long-standing relationship with Qatar because of my involvement with PSG. Obviously there’s some connection there and people talking about my involvement in Man United because you put myself in Manchester plus PSG and there’s a connection so people will obviously talk about that but no discussions at the moment.

“Something is going to happen. I think there will be a takeover, I think it’s the right time.

“We all have our own opinions on who we feel should take over but in my opinion, it’s whoever cares about the club the most and who can take it back to where it should be.”

On the pitch, United will return to action on October 21 when they head to Sheffield United in an evening Premier League kick-off.

