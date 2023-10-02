Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe contemplating new tactic to get his slice of Old Trafford pie

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United in an effort to try and conclude his business quickly.

The Ineos CEO remains in a battle with Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani for the ownership of the Old Trafford club.

However, so far the Glazers have stalled over accepting any offers from either party as they demand £6billion for the club. Indeed, there are even suggestions that they may decide not to sell.

And now, a fresh report from Sky Sports claims that Ratcliffe could instead seek a stake of 25 per cent in his latest proposal to the United owners.

However, if the the Glazers accepted that offer it would mean they remain in charge of the Red Devils.

The whole takeover process has been a lengthy one so far, stretching over the course of 10 months. Indeed, the Glazers are yet to give any indication that they are willing to accept a full sale of the club.

Reports actually broke last November that they were considering such a move but it has since emerged that the club’s American owners would prefer selling off a smaller stake and retaining control of the club.

That has since sparked fury among United’s loyal fan base, with whom the Glazers are incredibly unpopular.

Glazer protests continue

There have been continuous protests over their ownership of United and the club’s on-field start to the new season has not helped matters one bit.

Erik ten Hag’s men currently sit 10th in the table with nine points from their first seven games and face a home clash with Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

United need to get points on the board in Group A after losing their opening clash 4-3 at Bayern Munich last month.

However, United centre-back Raphael Varane is confident that his side can still go all the way in Europe this season.

The Frenchman, as quoted by Metro, when asked if the Red Devils can win the competition, said: “Yes, I think so. The quality is in the squad, as I said, this competition is difficult you have to take care of every detail.”

