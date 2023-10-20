Man Utd takeover: Twist emerges in INEOS investment deal that will leave Old Trafford supporters reeling

Joel Glazer is reportedly set to keep hold of a significant say over Manchester United football matters even after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his minority investment deal.

Ratcliffe is poised to complete a 25 percent purchase of the club for around £1.3bn, with the INEOS CEO to join a newly-formed committee that will be in control of football decisions.

On that committee alongside Ratcliffe will be INEOS Director of Sport Dave Brailsford, who has had huge success with British Cycling, and also Glazer – as reported by the Financial Times.

That news will almost certainly come as a significant blow to United fans, who thought that Ratcliffe‘s new role at the club meant the Glazer family would no longer be involved in sporting decisions.

However, as majority owners, the Glazers will have a presence in the committee making the football-related calls, in the form of Joel.

But despite Joel’s involvement, the Glazers’ influence on sporting matters will still be significantly reduced thanks to the arrival of the INEOS hierarchy.

INEOS are looking to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, having already done so at other sporting organisations and football clubs where they are involved.

Ratcliffe’s proposal is expected to be green lit over the coming days, meaning INEOS could be in control of United’s transfer business in the upcoming January window.

Ratcliffe looking to make big statement in January window

ESPN adds that Ratcliffe wants to make an immediate splash in the new year and have a ‘positive’ transfer window.

That will help him keep the fans happy, while it can be argued that Erik ten Hag is in need of more fresh blood after a hugely disappointing start to the season.

The Red Devils currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with just 12 points from their first eight games.

They have also lost the first two of their Champions League games and face a major task to reach the last 16.

Ten Hag’s men are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Sheffield United in the league.

