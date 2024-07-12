Another major Manchester United exit is ramping up and the Red Devils hope to sign an aggressive replacement by paying no more than £45m, according to reports.

The summer window has shifted into high gear at Old Trafford, with Man Utd primed to both sign and sell numerous stars.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee will undergo a medical today ahead of his €42.5m arrival from Bologna. Man Utd agreed to pay the Italian side the figure which is slightly above Zirkzee’s €40m release clause in order to secure better payment terms.

Indeed, United will pay the €42.5m fee over three years rather than paying €40m up front and in full. Zirkzee has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth.

Elsewhere, personal terms are also agreed with Matthijs De Ligt and hopes Man Utd will thrash out an agreement with Bayern Munich worth roughly €50m plus add-ons are high.

Donny van de Beek has left for Girona in a heavily incentivised deal. Mason Greenwood remains on course to join Marseille despite concerns from the city’s mayor.

Two more deals which are closely connected are reportedly gathering pace, according to the latest updates.

Casemiro out, Manuel Ugarte in

Firstly, French outlet L’Equipe bring news of Casemiro being in talks to sign with Saudi Arabian powerhouse, Al-Ittihad.

Man Utd are open to cashing in on the veteran Brazilian who showed troubling signs of decline last season.

Casemiro is among the club’s top earners and ridding United’s books of his mammoth £350,000-a-week salary will pave the way for a younger and hungrier replacement to be signed.

To that end, recent reports out of France claimed Man Utd had seen a £38m/€45m bid rejected for PSG and Uruguay destroyer, Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old is open to joining Man Utd despite the fact they can’t offer Champions League football next season.

Ugarte is viewed as the successor to Casemiro and the type of player that can allow the more forward thinking Kobbie Mainoo to thrive in an ideal midfield pairing.

Per the latest from GiveMeSport, Man Utd are hopeful of completing a deal with PSG for Ugarte worth no more than £45m/€53.5m.

By contrast, PSG hope to collect £51m/€60m from the player’s sale. United’s hope is PSG will gradually relax their demands and given manager Luis Enrique has reportedly given the thumbs up to a sale, Man Utd may get their wish.

GMS clarified that Casemiro must first be sold before Ugarte’s move can be financed.

