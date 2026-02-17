Man Utd ‘initiate talks’ to hijack Liverpool move for elite talent as £87m swoop for electrifying forward planned

Manchester United have reportedly ‘initiated talks’ over a sensational swoop for a top Premier League talent also being hunted by Liverpool, while Red Devils transfer chiefs are also being tipped to make a stunning raid on a rival for an explosive attacker.

The Red Devils are heading into a potentially transitional summer, as they prepare to appoint another new permanent boss at Old Trafford, and also face the prospect of moving on from some star names.

The hunt remains on for fresh talent, though, and Man Utd are being tipped to sign one of the brightest prospects in the English top flight this season.

Man Utd take leap forward in Mateus Mane chase

It’s being reported that the Red Devils have taken a major step in their efforts to complete the signing of highly-rated Wolves prospect Mateus Mane.

With Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both expected to move on, United are chasing new attacking talent and have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, along with Mane.

Despite Wolves being destined for the drop this season, teenage star Mane has been one of their real shining lights. Indeed, the 18-year-old has really caught the eye with his exceptional dribbling skills and direct running.

Mane is also versatile, playing across the forward line or in a deeper midfield role, and has notched four goal contributions in 15 top-flight appearances so far this term.

His performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs, with Liverpool thought to have been leading the chase for his signature before the latest reports emerged.

But now Centredevils claims that United have initiated talks with Mane’s representatives ahead of a potential summer switch to Old Trafford for a player who could cost as much as £50million.

Indeed, the outlet reports: “Manchester United have held initial talks with Mateus Mane’s agent in recent days. The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has interest from multiple clubs and will make a decision on whether he stays or leaves at the end of the season.

“Mane is highly rated internally at United, with scouts impressed at his breakthrough this season.”

The Wolves talent will certainly be one to keep a close eye when the summer window opens, but it looks like United are well-positioned to make their move and beat out Liverpool.

United ready to spend BIG on Newcastle forward

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a big-money move for Liverpool fan Anthony Gordon this summer, as they look to prise the winger away from Newcastle.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that should Man Utd qualify for the Champions League next season, then the Red Devils will spend a whopping £200million on new players this summer.

We’ve already revealed that a new central midfield signing is the club’s top priority, with the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali all in the mix.

However, signing a left-sided winger is also on the club’s agenda, and with Liverpool set to win the race for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, Gordon’s name has also emerged as potential target, as per speculative Spanish oulet Fichajes.

According to the report, United are ‘prepared to make an offer close to €100million’ (£87.4m, $118.2m) for Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023.

While Fichajes are by no means the most trusted of outlets, there could actually be some truth in United’s interest on Gordon, given how the more reliable Ben Jacobs revealed the club’s interest in the Newcastle star.

Indeed, according to Jacobs, Gordon’s willingness to play as a fakse No.9 also makes him very appealing to Old Trafford transfer chiefs.

DON'T MISS: The seven Man Utd players out of contract in 2027 with two summer exits predicted

Old Trafford transfers chiefs target Inter star

Manchester United are ‘interested’ in bringing Inter Milan central defender Alessandro Bastoni to Old Trafford this summer, despite our sources revealing that Liverpool are lining the Italy international up as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

United are reportedly chasing Bastoni despite already having Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson as their current central defensive options.

And, while Maguire is out of contract at the end of the season, he is expected to put pen to paper on reduced terms before the summer to lessen the new for more centre-back help.

Despite that, transfer journalist Ekram Konur, who has almost 250,000 followers on X, reports that Man Utd are among the clubs interested in a 2026 summer deal for Bastoni.

The 26-year-old, who clinched Euro 2020 with Italy, has won the Scudetto twice with Inter and was named the best defender in Serie A for the 2024/25 campaign and in the 2023/24 season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 20 that Liverpool have set their sights on a 2026 summer deal for Bastoni.

Indeed, a move to United looks a tough one to pull off for INEOS, although there is some hope, given that the player is open to an Inter exit and trying his luck in a different league.

More Man Utd news: Mac Allister signing truths; chase for Dortmund star

Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Old Trafford from Liverpool in the summer of 2026, naming three other Red Devils targets instead.

Elsewhere, a follow-up report has confirmed United are rivalling two other clubs for Borussia Dortmund ace Julian Ryerson, who is putting up incredible numbers in Germany this season.

Meanwhile, United are aiming to overhaul their full-back options this summer and could sign stars from both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Finally, Chelsea and Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that they have made any form of enquiry about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with another elite destination far more likely for the German coach, TEAMtalk understands.