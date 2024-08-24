Napoli have bid €25m/£21.2m for Scott McTominay and talks over two types of deal are underway with Manchester United, though a fellow Red Devils teammate is set to stay after Erik ten Hag performed a U-turn.

Man Utd remain on course to sign Manuel Ugarte from PSG, with the clubs deep in discussions over a loan containing an obligation to buy.

A club-to-club agreement is close to being finalised. Personal terms on a five-year deal with a Man Utd option for a sixth season are already in place.

If Ugarte does join on an initial season-long loan, Man Utd wouldn’t necessarily have to move a player out to finance the signing.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Casemiro had all been put in the shop window by United.

McTominay’s sale would be the most lucrative for the club given his status as a homegrown player. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as pure profit on the books.

Fulham saw a pair of bids for the 27-year-old rejected – the biggest worth £20m – and ultimately signed Sander Berge from Burnley instead.

That cleared the way for Serie A giant Napoli to make their attempt to sign McTominay and Antonio Conte’s side have thundered in with an opening bid.

Napoli bid €25m; Man Utd want €30m

Napoli have opened the bidding at €25m/£21.2m. It has not been conclusively confirmed that Man Utd have rejected the offer, though the expectation is the bid will be rebuffed.

Explaining why, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd’s asking price is €5m more than the bid Napoli have tabled.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Manchester United have received €25m proposal from Napoli for Scott McTominay but still not enough to proceed.

“Man United always asked for fee in excess of €30m to sell McTominay.”

Providing another update on the situation, Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, stated Napoli are exploring both a permanent move and a loan with an obligation to buy.

Napoli are closing in on a double deal and hope to sign McTominay too to make it a trifecta.

The Italian giant have verbally agreed deals to sign Billy Gilmour from Brighton and Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. Gilmour will cost around €18m, while Lukaku’s deal is worth €30m plus €15m in add-ons.

The club fully intend to sign McTominay too in anticipation of receiving a colossal windfall by selling Victor Osimhen in the final week of the window. As of now, a move to Chelsea is the likeliest outcome.

Rejuvenated Casemiro earns reprieve

Elsewhere, McTominay’s fellow midfielder, Casemiro, looks set to stay at Old Trafford despite being put up for sale ahead of the summer window.

Casemiro endured a torrid campaign last term, though has returned in far better physical condition for the new season.

Casemiro was among Man Utd’s top performers in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City and Premier League victory over Fulham.

According to reports, Ten Hag has been left impressed with Casemiro’s transformation and dedication and has thus ‘shelved plans’ to offload the Brazilian.

That development is music to the ears of Casemiro who does not look favourably on a rumoured transfer to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

As such, the end result for Man Utd’s midfield could be McTominay leaves and Ugarte signs to compete with Casemiro for the starting role alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

