Manchester United have decided on their three primary targets ahead of a major summer midfield rebuild, after picking the bones out of deals for up to five players who could be brought to Old Trafford during the January transfer window, a report has revealed.

The Red Devils are upwardly mobile under interim manager Michael Carrick, with the club in general feeling like they’re let off the shackles imposed on them by former manager’s rigid and unpopular 3-4-2-1 system. Now up to fourth in the Premier League table, there is a real air of confidence around Manchester United once again following successive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.

To aid their chances of seeing the job of a top-four finish through, INEOS have discussed the possibility of strengthening their squad during the winter window.

Indeed, back in November, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news that United would target ‘two to three new midfield signings’ over the ‘next two to three windows’ in plans that could see around quarter of a billion pounds splashed out.

Per the Daily Mail, those talks have stepped up in recent weeks, with United’s head of negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, involved in several rounds of talks with director of football, Jason Wilcox, over the merits of bringing in at least one of those targets now.

But with their three top targets unable to move mid-season, Hargreaves and Wilcox have held internal discussions over the prospect of adding one of James Garner, Joao Gomes, Tyler Adams, Wilfred Ndidi or Ruben Neves – all of whom could have been up for grabs this month – to their mix.

Ultimately, however, it looks like the Red Devils will keep their powder dry, believing they have enough options available now, and with the plan to launch a serious assault on the market in the summer instead.

As a result, it’s claimed club officials have now finalised their top three wishlist ahead of the summer window…

Man Utd transfers: INEOS learn top target wants move

Indeed, as previously confirmed by TEAMtalk back in early December, United’s top targets have been shortlisted as England stars Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, as well as Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

While deals for all three are impossible in the winter window, there is genuine belief that all three will be on the move this summer, though it’s not all good news for United.

To that end, we have revealed that Anderson currently favours a move to Manchester City, believing they are better geared for success.

Whether a top-four finish could convince him otherwise remains to be seen, though for now, Anderson appears ready to pick the blue half of the city in a potential £85m-plus transfer.

We also revealed earlier this week how United were positioning themselves at the front of the queue to sign Wharton, amid our revelation that talks with his agent had already been held.

A deal for the Crystal Palace star would also cost in the region of £80m to £100m.

However, the first one over the line for United may well be Baleba. That’s after reports earlier this week revealed that United have a renewed confidence that they can secure the signing of the Cameroon star this summer amid claims that Brighton are ready to cash in for a new, lower price than the £100m they were seeking for him last summer.

The good news keeps coming for United too, with the Mail claiming the player has already agreed personal terms and has given the green light to the transfer and having made it clear he wants to play alongside his Cameroon international teammate Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford.

Latest Man Utd news: Hoffenheim winger wanted; young trio to sign

United’s need for a new midfielder has been fuelled by confirmation recently that Casemiro will leave at the end of the season.

While the veteran Brazilian is still proving his class, United need to find a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old star.

As a result, a former Old Trafford hero has named the £75m dynamo who would be a brilliant solution.

Elsewhere, United are interested in bringing Bazoumana Toure to Old Trafford, according to a report, but the Red Devils are facing competition from a familiar face for a forward whom they have already held talks over and who now comes with an eye-watering transfer price.

And finally, United are making progress as they look to sign three exciting young players, including Republic of Ireland starlet Ike Manjor, and could land all three before the window shuts, according to reports.

