Manchester United are stepping up their hunt for a new striker and former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata has reportedly emerged as a bargain option.

The Red Devil’s co-owner has a shortlist of exciting names and the player most heavily linked in recent days has been Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

However, reports suggest that Liverpool are plotting a hijack of Man Utd’s move for Zirkzee and Ratcliffe isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket.

According to reports from Turkey, as cited by The Mirror, Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as a shock target for Man Utd.

It’s claimed that they have ‘held talks’ with the 31-year-old’s representatives ‘over a potential summer transfer.’

Morata is currently away on international duty with Spain at Euro 2024, where he has worn the captain’s armband, and scored in their 3-0 win over Croatia last week.

The experienced forward has had stints with Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico and Chelsea so far in his career – but struggled to make his mark during his time in the Premier League.

It seems Morata is open to another opportunity in English football and could be a good option for Man Utd as they eye competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Morata is under contract with Atletico until 2026 and remains a key player for Diego Simeone’s side, having scored 15 goals in LaLiga in 2023/24.

Man Utd learn bargain Alvaro Morata release clause

The report claims that Morata has a bargain €12m (£10.1m) release clause in his deal, which has led to Man Utd ‘taking an interest’ in him.

It’s suggested that Man Utd have a budget of £50m budget for the summer (NOT including money generated from potential sales) and bringing in a player of Morata’s quality and experience for a relatively low fee is a good opportunity.

Roma, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce are among the other clubs credited with an interest in Morata, so they will have to move quickly to get a deal done.

Zirkzee remains Man Utd’s main striker target for now while they are also doing due diligence on Lille star Jonathan David.

Nevertheless, Morata is a name for United fans to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks as they step up their transfer plans for the summer.

Ratcliffe is still keen to strengthen in defence and midfield, too, with a second bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite likely to be submitted in the coming days.