Man Utd ‘open talks’ with sublime Serie A star as first signing of Ratcliffe era takes shape

Man Utd and Newcastle are in talks with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly ‘initiated talks’ with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

The French international’s contract with Juventus is set to expire in June and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

That has put clubs across Europe on red alert as Rabiot is considered to be a midfielder who has the ability to play at the very highest level.

Man Utd were heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old midfielder last summer but ultimately decided to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan as an alternative to him.

Amrabat has failed to make his mark at Old Trafford and will return to Fiorentina when his loan there ends. Man Utd could also sell Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to reshuffle the squad.

Newcastle could also lose players as they scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks. He has a release clause of £100m in his contract and Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are admirers of his.

Man Utd and Newcastle could, therefore, both make moves for Rabiot as they look to bolster their respective midfields.

Man Utd, Newcastle ‘open talks’ with Adrien Rabiot

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Juventus could make the ‘surprise decision’ to allow Rabiot to leave on a free transfer this summer.

It’s claimed that talks over a new deal stopped ‘months ago’ for the Frenchman because his salary demands have been deemed ‘too high’ by the Bianconeri.

Rabiot currently earns around £150,000 per week with Juventus and they are reluctant to continue paying him that much due to their ongoing financial issues.

Man Utd and Newcastle are among the clubs who have ‘made contact’ with Rabiot’s entourage amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

CalcioMercato write about the ‘possible scenarios’ for Rabiot in the summer and he would reportedly be open to the prospect of joining a Premier League club.

Rabiot has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this season, scoring four goals and making three assists in the process.

He has won a very impressive 21 major trophies throughout his career, many of which he won during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

With that in mind, he could prove to be a valuable addition for either Man Utd or Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if either of the Premier League sides are able to lure him to England this summer.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed