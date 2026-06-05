Man Utd are in talks with three left-back targets

Manchester United are stepping up their search for a new left-back and TEAMtalk can reveal that talks have been held over not only Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, but also two other top targets.

United’s recruitment team have made adding a young, international-calibre left-back a priority this summer as they look to strengthen their options alongside Luke Shaw.

The club’s long-term plan is centred around injecting youth into the squad, with Patrick Dorgu now viewed primarily as a left-wing option rather than a natural solution at full-back.

Our sources revealed last month that Newcastle’s Hall had emerged as a serious target and that remains the case. Indeed, sources have confirmed that the England international remains Man Utd‘s first-choice option.

The Red Devils believe there is still a possibility of tempting Hall away from St James’ Park despite Newcastle‘s desire to keep him.

The 21-year-old has endured a frustrating summer after missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, and sources indicate that a move cannot be completely ruled out.

Newcastle insist they do not want to sell, but they are also aware that Hall is open to considering his future should the right opportunity arise and are understood to have slapped a prohibitive £60m-plus valuation on the full-back to ward off the threat of a sale.

Michael Carrick is fully supportive of sporting director Jason Wilcox’s plans to add another young full-back, though, and Hall is viewed as the ideal fit, though he is far from the only option under consideration…

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Two other left-back options also on Man Utd radar

However, United are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Indeed, our sources indicate that extensive work has been ongoing behind the scenes on alternative targets and two names have emerged prominently: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Barcelona star Alejandro Balde.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that both players fit the exact profile Wilcox is seeking.

At 22, Brown and Balde are of a similar age to Hall and are viewed as players capable of developing into long-term solutions at Old Trafford.

Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has been particularly influential in discussions and is understood to have strongly advocated both players internally. Brown’s stock has risen dramatically over the past year.

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender has established himself as Germany’s first-choice left-back and is attracting major interest from across Europe.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all shown interest, but Bayern Munich currently represent the biggest competition.

We can reveal that Bayern have already held talks with both Brown and Frankfurt as they look to strengthen Vincent Kompany’s squad.

However, a deal remains far from certain as Frankfurt’s £55million valuation is viewed as steep by Bayern, and sources have indicated there are concerns in Munich that Premier League clubs could ultimately push the deal beyond their valuation.

United have been quick to position themselves and we understand contact has taken place with Brown and his representatives, and while Bayern have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms, they have been informed that no transfer has been completed and the race remains open.

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Barcelona ‘open’ to Balde sale amid United interest

The other major alternative is Barcelona‘s Alejandro Balde.

Earlier this year, we revealed that United had made enquiries regarding the Spain international after learning he could become available this summer. That situation remains very much alive.

Barcelona are planning a significant squad overhaul and have already started reshaping their attack with the arrival of Anthony Gordon.

The Catalan giants are also continuing their pursuit of further high-profile additions and need to generate funds and create space within their squad.

As a result, Balde is one of the players they are willing to listen to offers for.

United have remained informed of his situation and sources say he continues to appeal strongly to decision-makers at Old Trafford.

While Hall remains the dream target, Manchester United are ensuring they have alternatives in place.

With talks ongoing over all three players and Wilcox determined to strengthen the left side of the defence, the club are actively exploring multiple avenues as they prepare for a crucial summer window.

Indeed, the club are also looking at adding more attacking options too, with The Athletic revealing Everton’s asking price for exciting forward Iliman Ndiaye.

Another winger on their radar is highly-rated Hoffenheim star Bazoumana Toure, with reports suggesting that United are now ‘seriously pushing’ for the Ivory Coast international.