A Manchester United player described as their ‘worst signing of the past 20 years’ will be the subject of talks regarding a permanent sale that are due to take place ‘this week’.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, there’s no shortage of recent options when assessing their bad business in the transfer market.

Many will point to wingers like Jadon Sancho and Antony, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have barely scored a goal between them.

However, according to Goal, the dubious honour of being United’s worst buy in the last two decades is Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper cost an initial £43.8m when signed from Inter Milan, though blunders and technical deficiencies in his game were on display on an almost weekly basis during his time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd signed a new goalkeeper in the form of Senne Lammens last summer. That coincided with Onana’s loan exit to Trabzonspor, though that deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, Onana will return to Manchester at season’s end, but according to The Daily Mail, he probably shouldn’t unpack.

They stated Onana’s representatives are in Milan ‘this week’ and the aim of their visit is to iron out an agreement for the stopper’s return to Inter.

Man Utd are obviously open to selling Onana outright in the summer. Inter are on the hunt for a successor to Yann Sommer who is 37 years of age and out of contract at season’s end.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is a target for Inter, but per The Mail, so too is Onana.

Onana is understood to still own property in Milan and would be open to returning to the city. A pay-cut may be required if a deal is to be sealed, while Inter would also have to agree a transfer fee with Man Utd.

The talks taking place this week regarding Onana’s potential return to Inter will relate to a move in the summer. There is no suggestion Onana’s loan spell at Trabzonspor will be cut short.

