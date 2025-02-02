Man Utd are out of the race for Mathys Tel and now Arsenal could bring him in

Manchester United’s talks over a move for Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel have reportedly ‘broken down’ and Arsenal could now swoop in to seal an agreement.

Reliable sources reported earlier today (Sunday) that Tel had chosen to join Man Utd and agreeing a transfer fee with Bayern was the final hurdle.

Man Utd’s plan was to sign Tel on loan but Bayern rejected that approach as they want to sell him permanently or include an obligation to buy in any loan, so the Red Devils would’ve had to compromise to seal a deal.

However, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Man Utd’s negotiations with Bayern over a move for Tel have now ended after they failed to reach an agreement.

“Negotiations between Manchester United and Bayern have not been successful regarding Mathys Tel,” Hawkins wrote in a report for RMC Sport.

“The French striker had agreed with his club to leave Munich this winter and was looking forward to a move to the Red Devils. He will not go to Manchester United.

“Bayern have been too greedy in the exchanges. Other clubs are still on the lookout for this issue, including Arsenal.”

Arsenal still in the race for Mathys Tel

Arsenal remain interested in Tel as they look to bring in a new striker to compete with Kai Havertz and help them mount a Premier League title charge.

Arsenal’s preference was to sign Tel on loan until the end of the season as a stop-gap solution, before bringing in a new big-name striker next summer.

However, the Gunners now have a window of opportunity to launch a bid to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent deal. Reports suggest that an offer of £50million would be enough to get him.

Arsenal are willing to spend to sign a new striker before Monday’s transfer deadline, as evidenced by their failed £40million bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earlier this week.

Tel, however, has little experience at a high level and whether he would be prolific enough to help Mikel Arteta’s side lift trophies this season isn’t an easy question.

The teenager has world-class potential but has featured infrequently for Bayern this season and is yet to score a single goal across all competitions.

Along with Arsenal and Man Utd, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are also big admirers of Tel, so it will be interesting to see whether they try a late bid for the striker in the coming hours.

