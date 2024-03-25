Talks underway as Man Utd manager pursuit forces rival president into ‘intensive’ action

There has been an update on Julian Nagelsmann's future as Germany boss

Manchester United hunting Julian Nagelsmann has seen the German football federation (DFB) enter contracts talks with their manager, according to two key sources.

Nagelsmann, 36, made a name for himself as one of the best young coaches in the world during spells at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, which saw him land the Bayern Munich job in July 2021. During just under two years at the Allianz Arena, Nagelsmann helped Bayern win one Bundesliga title and two German super cups.

However, the coaching sensation was relieved of his duties in March 2023 as Bayern had fallen behind Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

Bayern chiefs were also unsure whether Nagelsmann was the right fit for the club, and they had become frustrated with the lack of player development under his stewardship.

Despite these concerns, some felt that Bayern had not given Nagelsmann enough time to engineer a successful long-term project.

Following his Bayern exit, the former centre-back took charge of the German national team in September 2023.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Mason Greenwood the bait as Man Utd plan swap for world-class duo

But it is unclear whether he will be in the job for long. His contract only runs until July 31 as the DFB wanted to see how Germany performs at this summer’s home European Championship before making a final decision on the manager’s future.

Amid that uncertainty, Nagelsmann has been linked with both the Man Utd and Liverpool jobs.

Man Utd links with Julian Nagelsmann prompt response

Man Utd are particularly interested in Nagelsmann, as he is the perfect profile of manager for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ data-driven approach.

It seems Man Utd’s hunt to capture Nagelsmann has got Germany officials sweating. The DFB’s president, Bernd Neuendorf, has confirmed that they are in negotiations over a contract extension, having been rushed into such a decision by the Red Devils.

“It would be absolutely desirable from our side [to extend Nagelsmann’s contract],” he said.

“We’re a good team, we get on well, we’re in intensive dialogue.”

When asked about extending his spell as Germany coach, Nagelsmann himself added: “That depends a bit on the offer. Generally speaking, I’m of course happy when the protagonists [DFB chiefs] are satisfied with the coaching staff.

“It’s not impossible, but it’s not a given either. The focus is on the Euros.”

Nagelsmann is not the only national team manager to have been linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd. England boss Gareth Southgate has also emerged as a surprise contender.

Over the weekend, Southgate was quizzed on the Man Utd speculation but said it would be ‘disrespectful’ to speak about taking Ten Hag’s job.

Earlier on Monday, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness gave his verdict on Southgate moving to Old Trafford.

“I don’t think he’d be a good fit,” he remarked. “That is a job which is fraught with danger, whoever gets it.

“Maybe we’re being rude to the current manager there – he may be there next year – but being manager of Man Utd carries a hell of a lot of weight on your shoulders.”

Souness added: “My advice to him would be ‘no’ – I don’t see that being a quick fix.”

READ MORE – Next Man Utd manager: Five Gareth Southgate alternatives analysed as Ratcliffe reflects on Ten Hag future