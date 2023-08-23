Talks underway, with Man Utd to offload star Ten Hag has used in both matches this season

Manchester United and Sheffield United are in talks regarding a move for a forward Erik ten Hag has featured in both matches of the new campaign, according to multiple reports.

It’s been a stuttering start for the Red Devils thus far, with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves followed up by a chastening 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Man Utd have more questions than answers at present, with midfield in particular an area Ten Hag must address. Few would argue deploying the attack-minded Mason Mount in a deeper role alongside the ageing Casemiro has worked well.

Further forward, Marcus Rashford continues to disappoint when deployed in the centre-forward role. Rashford has made no secret of the fact the left wing is his preferred position, though with Rasmus Hojlund injured, he’s been pushed centrally thus far.

Furthermore, wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have both made little impact in the opening two matches of the season. As such, Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri has twice been called upon from the bench late on to provide a spark.

The 21-year-old finally made his long-awaited Man Utd debut last season despite joining the club way back in 2019. However, despite showing plenty of signs of promise, a loan spell is now under deliberation.

That’s according to both the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail, with the outlets stating Premier League new boys Sheffield Utd are eyeing up the right winger.

The Blades have recently struck an agreement to sign Aston Villa frontman, Cameron Archer. However, manager Paul Heckingbottom won’t stop there, with Pellistri also wanted to add another new dimension to his frontline.

A season-long loan is on the cards after Man Utd determined regular game-time is required to ensure Pellistri can continue to develop.

Despite the fact he’s come on off the bench in Man Utd’s opening two matches, starts are expected to be in extremely short supply if he remains at Old Trafford this season.

An option or obligation to buy was not mentioned by either outlet. As such, any move is likely to be a straight loan.

Another reason Pellistri is leaving emerges

Offering further insight as to why Pellistri is being turfed out, the MEN noted Pellistri will no longer counts as an Under-21 player.

The consequence there is he’d be required to take up one of Man Utd’s 25 squad places for the Premier League season if retained. Players classified in the Under-21 category do not count towards the 25-man limit.

To qualify as an Under-21 player for the 2023/24 campaign, the star in question must be born on or after January 1, 2002.

Unfortunately, Pellistri was born on December 20, 2001, meaning he’s missed the cut by less than two weeks.

