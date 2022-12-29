Manchester United are plotting a move in January or the summer for Roma striker Tammy Abraham as they look to bolster their attacking options, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted the club are looking to bring in a new forward in the January window following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was recently terminated after relations between the parties became tense in the aftermath of the striker’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Old Trafford outfit have been linked with a host of top attackers since to help fill the void, including the likes of Cody Gakpo – who has now signed for Liverpool instead – Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

But England international Abraham is also thought to be among their main targets, TEAMtalk has learned.

Abraham’s future at Roma has been the subject of conjecture in recent months, with the forward failing to hit the heights of his debut season. Meanwhile, Roma could also be forced to cash in on the 25-year-old – who is under contract with them until 2026 – to raise funds for their own transfer plans.

Abraham flourished last season for Roma, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to help the club win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

It was an all-time record goalscoring tally for a player in their debut Roma season, which helped them end a 14-year-long trophy drought.

However, the former Chelsea man has only netted four goals so far this season – three in Serie A and one in the Europa League – and was even booed by his own fans against Torino in their final game prior to the World Cup break.

Tammy Abraham open to Premier League return

Abraham is understood to be open about returning to the Premier League, with the player keen to win his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans after missing out on a call-up to England’s World Cup squad.

Previously, he has earned 11 caps at international level, scoring three times in an England shirt.

The likes of his former club Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa (who used to have him on loan when they won promotion from the Championship) have all been linked with Abraham.

Now, United are ready to enter the chase for the player either in January or in the summer as they look to bring in a new No.9 who can lead the line at Old Trafford.

Over in Italy, Abraham has been working under the guidance of former United manager Jose Mourinho, while also playing alongside Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic.

During his previous spells in the Premier League, Abraham scored 26 goals in 89 games, split between his time with Chelsea and Swansea City.

With Chelsea, he was a member of the Champions League winning squad of the 2020-21 season. His overall record for them was 30 goals from 82 games.

Abraham is now trying to recapture his better form, and United might give him a different platform from which to do so.

