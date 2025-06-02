£34m striker wants to join Man Utd as ‘approach’ made

Manchester United have been offered the chance to bring a former Premier League striker to Old Trafford, according to a report.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Man Utd. Under manager Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils ended the Premier League campaign in 15th place. Although Man Utd reached the final of the Europa League, they lost it 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, have already started the rebuilding process with the signing of Brazil international forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Amorim plans to play Cunha as one of his two numbers 10s, as Man Utd aim to finish in the Premier League top four next season.

Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new striker and had been keen on a £30million deal for Liam Delap.

However, Delap is set to join Chelsea instead, which means that the Red Devils are on the lookout for an alternative.

According to TBR, Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The report has claimed that Abraham ‘wants a move back to the Premier League’ and has noted the AS Roma striker’s ‘willingness to move’ to Man Utd.

‘Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been approached by his representatives regarding a possible move’, according to the report.

Abraham, who joined AS Roma from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for £34million, spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at AC Milan.

The 27-year-old striker, whose last England cap was in 2022, scored 10 goals and gave seven assists in 45 appearances for the Rossoneri this past season.

Man Utd face competition for Tammy Abraham – sources

TBR has noted that Abraham’s entourage are not putting all of their eggs in one basket.

Man Utd are not the only club from England that have been offered the chance to sign the former Chelsea striker.

West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United have shown interest in Abraham, who is on the radar of Aston Villa and Leeds United as well.

TEAMtalk can back TBR’s claim about Abraham’s desire to return to England to play his club football.

Our Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on March 5 Abraham’s willingness to move to the Premier League.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that AC Milan had no intention whatsoever of making the striker’s loan deal permanent.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham have already asked for information on the situation of Abraham, with Everton having also made enquiries.

Abraham is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2027.

