Man Utd will soon have an offer on the table for Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee could leave Manchester United after just one season, with a European finalist hot on his trail and preparing a bid to take him away, according to reports.

Things have really not gone to plan for Zirkzee since Man Utd signed him from Bologna last summer. Due to miss the rest of the season with an injury, he won’t be adding to the paltry three goals he scored in his debut Premier League campaign. For a striker who cost £36.5m, he has been seriously underwhelming.

Man Utd will simply need better options up front than Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund if they’re to get back where they belong next season. But for new bodies to arrive, those two current strikers might have to leave.

Fortunately, interest is starting to build up in both of them. In Zirkzee’s case, there are increasing whispers about a return to Serie A.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are now planning a bid for Zirkzee.

Inter would like to take Zirkzee on loan for next season, but would be willing to include an option to buy that could even become an obligation on certain conditions.

The buying clause would be worth €35m (about £29.5m) plus bonuses, which might limit the loss Man Utd would make on the Netherlands international.

Interestingly, Corriere Dello Sport also claims Inter would be willing to match Zirkzee’s Man Utd salary. He currently earns £105,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Man Utd willing to sell Joshua Zirkzee

Sources have already told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are willing to sell Zirkzee and Hojlund if it helps them bring in a better striker.

How they would respond to a loan-to-buy deal remains to be seen, since they are hoping to fund a move for an upgrade and are also willing to spend £62.5m on Matheus Cunha for a role just behind the centre-forward.

Inter won’t be the only club looking at Zirkzee either, since he still has admirers back in Italy.

But perhaps playing in a strike partnership would be better for him than having to lead the line himself. In that sense, Inter’s system may be a better fit for him.

That said, Corriere Dello Sport have also reported this week that Inter have some other targets in mind.

For example, they could look at Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori, Parma’s Ange-Yoan Bonny, or – if they want an attacking midfielder to play off a striker instead – Como’s Nico Paz.

In addition to Zirkzee, there have also been reports about an exit route for Hojlund over the past 24 hours.

The Denmark striker is reportedly being eyed in a loan-to-buy deal himself by a former Man Utd manager at another club.

In other news, sources have confirmed that Man Utd are considering a summer swoop for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling.

However, they would face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, Man Utd officials might deny Ruben Amorim the chance to strengthen a position he wants to reinforce.

