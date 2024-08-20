Exclusive: Man Utd target Chelsea star and experienced free agent as Ashworth eyes solution to glaring problem

Manchester United are considering moves for either Ben Chilwell or Marcos Alonso as they look to solve their left-back issues, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils are short of cover at left-back with Luke Shaw missing the start of the new Premier League season with a recurrence of a calf injury and Tyrell Malacia a long-term absentee.

Malacia is still working on regaining his fitness after knee surgery which ruled him out for most of last season.

Diogo Dalot started at left-back in last Friday’s 1-0 win over Fulham and United are looking at options to see if they can bring in a specialised left-back to support in their full-back positions.

New Man Utd signing Noussair Mazraoui can also play as a left-back when required but like Dalot, his best position is right-back.

Chilwell’s future at Chelsea is shrouded in doubt with Blues boss Enzo Maresca admitting he feels it would be best for the England international to leave in search of more regular first-team football.

“I need to make a decision,” Maresca said in a recent interview.

READ MORE: Man Utd star becomes ‘dream’ signing for Italian club, as second Ashworth deal gets ‘here we go’ confirmation

“It is probably better [for Chilwell] to leave and get minutes [elsewhere]. The transfer window is open so we’ll see what happens.”

The 27-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City at the weekend amid suggestions Chilwell is not a suitable fit for Maresca’s new brand of football at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella, on the other hand, looks set to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Chelsea this term, although he did hobble off with a minor knock against Man City.

Man Utd interested in two left-backs

Chilwell, like his England team-mate Shaw, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons with the former Leicester man making just 21 appearances across all competitions last term.

Chilwell is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2027 and it remains to be seen if Chelsea would consider loaning him out or that they would prefer a permanent sale.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that former Chelsea star Alonso is also on United’s radar as he is a free agent after leaving Barcelona at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old is thought to be keen on a move back to the Premier League following his time at Barcelona.

However, Alonso also struggled with injuries last season making just eight appearances for Barcelona and his fitness issues would be a concern for United if they are to pursue a deal for the Spaniard.

Man Utd are set to intensify their hunt for a new left-back in the coming days and Chilwell is thought to be the preferred option.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer 2024 window, including Man Utd and Tottenham signings