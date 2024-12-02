Tomas Araujo could be the next Gerard Pique

Tomas Araujo has been likened to Barcelona and Spain hero Gerard Pique amid links with both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Araujo is a 22-year-old defender who mainly plays as a centre-half but can also operate as a right-back if needed. Araujo has forced his way into the Benfica starting XI this season, having made 13 appearances across all competitions so far.

The one-cap Portugal international is among the latest crop of exciting young stars Benfica have produced. His solid performances have sparked interest from Chelsea, who were one of the first Premier League clubs to register their interest.

But it was claimed on Friday that new manager Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to beat Chelsea to Araujo’s capture.

Such a move would strengthen Man Utd’s backline while also weakening Benfica, who are rivals of Amorim’s former club Sporting CP.

Man Utd have now been given encouragement that they would be getting a top player if they won the race for Araujo. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have compared him to Pique, who won a host of trophies during a legendary career including the World Cup, four Champions Leagues and nine La Liga titles.

‘A defender of the modern type, with a good build and the ability to defend the penalty area but also showing good anticipation when cutting [intercepting] and good ball control, Tomas Araujo is like a Portuguese-style Gerard Pique,’ they wrote.

The report also takes a look at Araujo’s failed move away from Benfica over the summer. Crystal Palace supposedly made contact for him, while Paris Saint-Germain were also credited with interest.

But Araujo ended up staying with the Portuguese giants and that decision has worked wonders for his development.

Fast forward to summer 2025 and the rising star could be playing for a major club such as United or Chelsea.

It is important to note that Sky Sports have attempted to cool down speculation that Amorim is demanding United land Araujo. But Araujo is certainly one option United are considering as they prepare for life after Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

IN FOCUS: Who is Tomas Araujo?

By Samuel Bannister

The Benfica academy has produced some top centre-backs in recent years, including Portugal internationals Ruben Dias (now at Manchester City) and Antonio Silva.

Now the next talented stopper to emerge from Benfica’s talent factory is Araujo, who was rewarded with his first senior international cap in November.

Araujo has been developing under Benfica’s watch since 2016, when he was just 14 years old. He began playing for their B team in September 2020 and his first-team debut followed in December 2021.

To give him a chance of more gradual progress, Benfica sent Araujo on loan to Gil Vicente, also in the Primeira Liga and participating in the Europa Conference League, for the 2022-23 season. There, he made 26 appearances and scored once.

Araujo has been back with Benfica ever since, featuring 20 times last season (including three times in the Champions League) and 13 times so far this term. He has been operating either as a centre-half or as a right-back, although the former is his preferred position.

Having represented Portugal at every age level from U15 to U21 and now as a senior player too, the youngster is establishing himself at a high level and attracting interest from a range of clubs.