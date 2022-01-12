Manchester United are ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of Brighton star Tariq Lamptey, according to a report.

Lamptey came through Chelsea’s academy but opted to leave two years ago in search of regular game time. He settled on Brighton and has been gaining a favourable reputation at the Amex ever since.

The right-back’s progress was hampered by a hamstring injury at the start of the season. Seagulls manager Graham Potter has been gradually easing Lamptey back into the side since then.

He has appeared in Brighton’s last three Premier League fixtures – wins against Brentford and Everton, either side of a draw with Chelsea.

Lamptey is on Tottenham’s radar as Antonio Conte doesn’t seem to fully trust Emerson Royal. But with Spurs plotting a move for Adama Traore, United could move into pole position for 21-year-old Lamptey.

The Daily Mail reveal Ralf Rangnick’s admiration for him. The German apparently wants a new right-back, clearly being unimpressed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Lamptey has the ability to star as a full-back or wing-back, making him an attractive signing for the Old Trafford club.

The player has lightning speed which continues to cause opposition defenders all sorts of problems. He is also calm and collected on the pitch, despite his tender age.

Lamptey value set

United value Lamptey at £30million and could submit a bid of that amount this month. However, it may take several offers as Brighton want £40m.

Arsenal have kept tabs on the England U21 international’s progress in recent months. However, it is unclear if they will rival United with an offer before the transfer window closes.

Lamptey has made 32 appearances for Brighton so far, registering one goal and five assists.

United ace urged to consult Ronaldo

Meanwhile, former striker Dimitar Berbatov has told Marcus Rashford to speak with Cristiano Ronaldo over his problems on the pitch.

The Englishman has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks, and his body language looks off.

During an interview with The Sun, Berbatov said on the issue: “It’s important that the manager, the staff and team-mates are giving Rashford these little boosts.

“They have some incredible people at the club, he should speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and ask him for advice.

“I didn’t speak to any of my team mates when I was on a bad run. I was shy and quite private. That was my mistake.

“If there’s someone in the team who is experienced and is an icon in world football, like Ronaldo then go and ask him for advice. I’m sure he will give people time and wise words.”

