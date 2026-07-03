Paul Scholes has explained why he is unconvinced by Manchester United links to Aurelien Tchouameni, after admitting the club has backed itself into a transfer corner after missing out on three other deals this summer, though a former Red Devils star has listed six qualities the Real Madrid man can bring to Michael Carrick’s side.

It’s no secret that Manchester United have been keen to bolster their engine room this summer. The departure of Casemiro, together with the untimely long-term injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte at the World Cup means INEOS have serious work to do to deliver a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts next season.

While Ederson was quickly bagged, United’s refusal to pay what Sir Jim Ratcliffe has deemed over the odds for other targets has seen the Red Devils miss out on Elliot Anderson (£116m to Man City), Mateus Fernandes and, most recently, Sandro Tonali (£85m and £100m, respectively, to Tottenham).

Indeed, sources revealed stunning details about how the Red Devils passed up on Fernandes when a deal for the Portuguese star was waiting to be done.

Needless to say, supporters are not happy at how the window is unfolding, with the club now drawing up a new six-player list of targets.

Scholes has also expressed his concerns, saying on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast: “There must be something going on behind the scenes, but what are they doing? They’ve got the Champions League to play in. They’ve got to start doing some business pretty soon.

“They probably need three midfield players.”

Asked about the possibility of moving for Tchouameni, Scholes commented: “I think he struggled for Real Madrid last year, and I don’t think he’s been great in the World Cup so far as well.”

His former teammate, Nicky Butt, however, disagrees, saying he can bring six qualities to the United midfield were they to sign him from Real Madrid.

“I think he’s powerful. I like that kind of player for United at the minute, that’s what they are missing,” Butt stated.

“For me, somebody who could go box-to-box and be powerful. They’ve got Kobbie [Mainoo], They’ve got Bruno [Fernandes], they just miss that athleticism, aggression, power and pace in midfield.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano names two ‘fantastic’ midfielders Man Utd are trying to sign next

Man Utd face another blow with Tchouameni claims dampened

Any move for Tchouameni, though, will be extremely tough to pull off. Fabrizio Romano has already warned of the huge transfer fee and wages it would require to prise him out of the Santiago Bernabeu, while, given his age – the player turns 27 later this year – United would be unlikely to see much of a return on any big-money investment.

Indeed, the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has moved to play down United’s chances of a deal for the France star, revealing the three stumbling blocks that will likely make a move tough to pull off.

While he admits that the 26-year-old is ‘high on their list’, he claims that his transfer fee and wages could prove problematic.

Tchouaméni is understood to be valued at around €100m (£87m, $116m) by the Spanish giants, while he earns an estimated €12.5m a year – around £205,000 a week.

In addition, Wheeler claims there remain serious doubts that Jose Mourinho will sanction a sale, a statement which was backed up last week by The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst.

Sharing what he knows, Romano revealed: “Tchouaméni is a dream signing for Man Utd; they love the player. But at the moment, the financials of the deal are considered still too high.

“Because also the salary, it’s not just about Real Madrid; it’s also about the salary, his wages are considered too high.

“So the only way to open doors for Tchouaméni to Man Utd after missing out on Mateus Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary.

“At the moment, that’s not something that’s happening.”

As a result, United could be forced to pivot for one of two Bournemouth stars this summer.

However, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, is well ahead on that and he exclusively revealed last week that a United enquiry to the Cherries for Scott had already been met with a swift response.

United also want to strengthen in attack and, while talks with West Ham over a deal for Crysencio Summerville are underway, we exclusively revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils have also made enquiries over a move to sign a £50m-rated Senegalese star who enjoyed an excellent World Cup, prior to his nation’s disappointing exit to Belgium in the round of 32.

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