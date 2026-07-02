Manchester United are likely to be frustrated if they decide to pursue a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, with a well-informed reporter revealing the three difficulties they face in striking a deal, while it’s claimed the Red Devils could turn to a second Bournemouth star with Alex Scott’s asking price skyrocketing.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating summer so far in their quest to add quality midfielders to Michael Carrick’s squad. While INEOS’s stance of not paying over the odds and leaving the club in a financial pickle is admirable, it has also seen them fall behind a club that finished a lowly 17th last season when it comes to landing top targets.

Indeed, while Manchester United have baulked at the asking prices for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and, most recently, Mateus Fernandes – the latter two of whom now have agreements to join Tottenham – the Red Devils have been forced to go back to the drawing board.

To that end, a report earlier this week revealed the club has now drawn up a new six-man midfielder wishlist in the wake of missing out on West Ham star Fernandes.

One of the names that stands out on that list is Tchouaméni, whom reports in Spain claim could be made available this summer by Real Madrid.

However, the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has moved to play down United’s chances of a deal for the France star, revealing the three stumbling blocks that will likely make a move tough to pull off.

While he admits that the 26-year-old is ‘high on their list’, he claims that his transfer fee and wages could prove problematic. Tchouaménii is understood to be valued at around €100m (£87m, $116m) by the Spanish giants, while he earns an estimated €12.5m a year – around £205,000 a week.

In addition, Wheeler claims there remains serious doubts that Jose Mourinho will sanction a sale, a statement which was backed up last week by The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst.

READ MORE: Man Utd get answer as new Real Madrid boss Mourinho makes decision on Tchouameni sale

Fabrizio Romano drops Tchouaméni transfer bombshell

In addition, Fabrizio Romano also reckons a move to take the 49-cap France star to Old Trafford is also a non-starter.

The Italian journalist stated: “Tchouaméni is a dream signing for Man Utd; they love the player. But at the moment, the financials of the deal are considered still too high.

“Because also the salary, it’s not just about Real Madrid; it’s also about the salary, his wages are considered too high.

“So the only way to open doors for Tchouaméni to Man Utd after missing out on Mateus Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary.

“At the moment, that’s not something that’s happening.”

Man Utd transfers: Alex Scott price skyrockets; Tyler Adams eyed

With United drawing a blank, it’s now been widely reported that United are ready to make a strong push to prise Alex Scott away from Bournemouth this summer.

However, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, is well ahead on that and he exclusively revealed last week that a United enquiry to the Cherries for Scott had already been met with a swift response.

According to Wheeler, though, Scott could well be the midfielder that United turn to next, though he insists it is too early to say if they will launch a concrete bid.

Furthermore, while the Cherries had initially valued Scott at around the £60m mark earlier this summer, the distorted market – altered dramatically by Manchester City’s decision to pay a £116m fee for Elliot Anderson – has seen Bournemouth reassess their valuation of the star, with that price now rising to a minimum of £80m.

Despite that, Bournemouth will stand by their ‘not for sale’ stance and instead plan to reward Scott with a new two-year deal, though any new arrangement is likely to contain a release clause, giving hope to a future deal.

In light of of all that, BBC Sport claims United could ‘quickly pivot’ to Scott’s teammate, Tyler Adams.

‘After missing out on Fernandes, United are assessing the situation,’ the report begins.

‘They have most recently been linked with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, although Arsenal have already been told the 22-year-old is not for sale and his current club are keen to tie him down to a long-term contract.

‘A second Bournemouth midfielder in Tyler Adams and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba have also been mentioned.’

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