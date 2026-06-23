Man Utd told tempting new Alex Scott asking price as surprise striker swoop emerges

Manchester United and Arsenal have been told how much it will cost to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, after the price of the England international surprisingly dropped.

Despite closing in on the signing of Atalanta star Ederson, with a deal already agreed for the Brazilian, United are still on the hunt for another player for Michael Carrick’s engine room.

Cherries star Scott has emerged as target for a number of Premier League sides this summer, and his new price tag will be a tempting one – especially for Man Utd.

Man Utd still in the mix for Scott

Scott has emerged as a key target for the likes of United, Arsenal and Liverpool and is seen as a perfect foil for Ederson in the Old Trafford midfield.

While Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remain genuine options for Man Utd this summer, our sources indicate that a bid is imminent for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes instead.

However, they might rethink their options after a report from the Daily Mail revealed the new asking price for Scott.

Reports last week indicated that Bournemouth would want at least £80million for Scott, but now the Mail claims the south coast outfit will accept a fee closer to £60m.

Scott’s current contract runs until 2028 but progress on a new deal is yet to materialise as Bournemouth begin a new era under Marco Rose following Andoni Iraola’s switch to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old is not the only Bournemouth midfielder attracting interest from United, meanwhile, USA international Tyler Adams also said to be on their radar.

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United target Premier League powerhouse

TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United are keen on a move for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey this summer, with the Black Cats facing the prospect of a fight to keep the frontman after his impressive performances in the World Cup to date.

The 24-year-old has enhanced his reputation with a series of eye-catching displays for the Netherlands, although his form on Wearside has also made top clubs sit up and take notice.

The former Ajax striker enjoyed a strong campaign under Regis Le Bris, scoring eight goals in all competitions, but it’s not just United who are keen on his signature.

Our sources indicate that Juventus, Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid, who are poised to lose Julian Alvarez, have all been monitoring Brobbey’s progress.

However, Man Utd, who need a frontman to cover and compete with Benjamin Sesko, are long-time suitors and among those very much keen, though they are not alone with sources insisting Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all understood to have retained an interest in Brobbey, having followed his development both before and since his move to Wearside for a bargain £21.6m (€25m, $28.5m) last summer.

Sources indicate that Sunderland are fully aware of the growing attention surrounding one of their star men and have already made a decision at boardroom level over a prospective sale of the 76-goal striker.

Despite the developing interest in their No.9, sources are adamant that the Black Cats have no intention of sanctioning a sale and will do all in their power to retain Brobbey, who is contracted to the Stadium of Light until 2029.

We understand Sunderland view Brobbey as a key part of their long-term project and remain convinced that his value to the club extends far beyond his goalscoring return.

Indeed, club officials are so pleased with his progress that discussions over a new long-term contract have already been considered internally.

Man Utd target fresh Dortmund raid

Michael Carrick has reportedly endorsed a £35million Manchester United move for Borussia Dortmund star Waldemar Anton, and he is not the only Dortmund ace they are interested in.

With midfielder Ederson poised to arrive from Atalanta, the club are also hunting another player for Carrick’s engine room, along with a left winger, centre-forward, left-back and centre-half.

United are pushing to add another centre-back, given the injury issues Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt both had during the 2025/26 campaign.

And, according to Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, the Red Devils have expressed interest in signing Anton to strengthen their backline.

Anton has proven himself to be a reliable, experienced leader for Dortmund, and his solid performances have caught the attention of Old Trafford scouts.

The 14-time Germany international is versatile too, as he mainly operates as a right-sided centre-half but can also play at right-back if needed.

The player’s contract runs until June 2028, which means United should be able to get him for a decent price., even if Dortmund are keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

The Mirror revealed on June 2 that United are ‘weighing up a £35m bid’ for Anton, and that could soon be made now Carrick has greenlit the move.

Dortmund could be a big hunting ground for the Red Devils this summer, as we revealed on Saturday that United and Liverpool have spoken with intermediaries over a potential move for midfielder Felix Nmecha.

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