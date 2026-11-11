Teddy Sheringham reacts to Avram Glazer comments on Man Utd amid ‘sale’ decision

Teddy Sheringham has given his verdict on Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer’s recent controversial comments.

On November 5, The Athletic reported that Glazer had told an audience of financiers at the Deutsche Bank’s inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London in September that Man Utd need not be successful on the pitch to continue to have commercial success.

The respected publication stated: ‘Sources with knowledge of the event — talking anonymously to protect relationships — said he argued his club’s value is incubated from the effects of sporting variance in the same way that the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys still stand out as major global brands.’

The Glazers are the majority shareholders of Man Utd, with INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe also having stakes in the Premier League club.

Former Man Utd striker Sheringham has given his reaction to those comments from Glazer, with the pundit tearing into the American businessman.

Teddy Sheringham slams Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer

Sheringham told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds: “It was a very blase remark from Avram Glazer but that’s to be expected.

“They’ve earned too much money out of Manchester United and that statement just says it all, doesn’t it? ‘Well, we’re all right, we don’t need to be winning trophies at the moment.’

“It’s disgusting. This is what a great football club like Manchester United has been reduced to.

“You look all around the world and success is why United have got so many fans in every country you go, because of the way they play, the way they attack, the way they entertain all their supporters, and the way everyone comes together for the team.

“That isn’t going to last if the owners think the football is no longer important. It’s already dwindling.

“It’ll soon dwindle away completely and I’m telling you they’ll get a big shock when United fall down into the Championship if they still think the same money will be spent on merchandise once they’re relegated.

“I’m very shocked that at this moment in particular for one of the owners to come out and say something like that.

“I think that could come back to haunt the Glazers in a massive way.”

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Man Utd ‘up for sale’

Man Utd fans have long made it clear that they would like the Glazers to leave.

It has now emerged that the Old Trafford faithful could have their wish fulfilled, with football finance expert Stefan Borson revealing that the Glazers are ready to sell Man Utd.

Borson told talkSPORT: “My understanding from somebody, a senior person in the game, told me that there is a process and that they are for sale.

“You would question why they wouldn’t make it public, although when they last made a process public, that of course ended with a slightly disappointing outcome (Ratcliffe’s shares).

“They may be trying something different by not making it formal, but they are now accepting that now is the time.”

Borson added: “They (Glazers) are robust, and they will only go when their price is met.

“They believe this is a club that has such a robust brand that even if they are unsuccessful on the pitch, it has very little difference to the commercial viability and ability to generate revenue.”

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