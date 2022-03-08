‘What is going on?’ – Teddy Sheringham slams rotten Man Utd and knows exactly who to blame

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham slammed the current state of his former side following their defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils 4-1 loss to their derby rivals on Sunday was another low point for the side this season. While City also cruised to a humbling 2-0 win at Old Trafford, Liverpool were victorious there 5-0.

Furthermore, a recent spate of struggling to hold onto leads in matches has cost them in the race for a top-four Premier League finish. Middlesbrough also hit back to draw 1-1 and then dumped United out of the FA Cup on penalties.

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane was typically forthright with his disgust at some of the performances against City.

Ex-United striker Sheringham, 55, meanwhile, insisted that he has seen both good and bad sides of a football club. Sheringham left Tottenham for Old Trafford in 1997 and spent four years there, winning eight trophies.

“I have seen both sides of the story,” Sheringham told Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football. “But I have also been in it where there are fragments in a team, in a club.

“I have played in a very dominant Manchester United side where it is demanded that you are 100 per cent committed to the cause and everyone is rowing in the same boat together led by a top manager.

“When you play against a team like Manchester City they find every little hole in your set-up. They work you and they work you again.

Sheringham slams stale Man Utd

“Everyone is trying hard to stop that but then they come back out and they go for another area, they keep prodding at you. It grinds you down when these teams keep dominating you.”

The managerial situation at Man Utd has faced blame for the stale feeling at the club. While Ralf Rangnick is in charge, he is only the interim boss. What’s more, United have not yet plotted their long-term direction.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville claimed that the defeat to City was a “fitting memorial” to the recent “mismanagement” at the club. And Sheringham blamed both the manager – but also those who appointed him.

“When you are playing in a team that is focused and all rowing in the same way it is all great,” he said. “But when you are playing for a manager and you’re thinking, ‘He won’t be here next season. I don’t have to try that hard, he’ll be gone, I’ll work for the next manager.’

“There are vibes like that and you can see them all over the pitch.

“Players are being left out. Is he injured? Is he not? There are just problems at the club. I think that comes from the leadership at the football club.”

Man Utd must find new direction

United football director John Murtough spoke last week of a “thorough” search at the club for a new manager.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino has become one of the leading contenders to take over at Old Trafford.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique also feature in the club’s thinking.

However, the clamour is growing for United to pick up the pace on their decision amid the threat of losing out on the top four.

Arsenal now have the advantage in that race. The Red Devils’ recent draws from winning positions has seen them drop points, while Arsenal have won four in a row.

They also have three games in hand on United and are already a point ahead of Rangnick’s side.

Finding a new manager sooner rather than later may help inspire a late-season push to improve the club’s form.