Teden Mengi has completed an “important” Man Utd transfer to Birmingham City, and the centre-back revealed the role a phone call with Tahith Chong played.

Mengi, 19, is one of Manchester United’s brightest prospects in defence. The centre-back had been loaned out to Derby Count last season, though that stint was curtailed by injury.

Mengi remained with United this season, racking up 11 Premier League 2 appearances for the club’s Under-23s.

He recently made his Champions League debut for the first-team in their clash with Young Boys. However, the search for regular first-team action has now seen him loaned out to Birmingham City for the remainder of the season.

The news was confirmed by both Birmingham and Man Utd’s official websites.

Mengi will link up with fellow Red Devils star Tahith Chong at St. Andrews.

The winger is currently sidelined with a groin injury, but Mengi revealed Chong has nothing but good things to say about Birmingham.

Furthermore, Mengi insisted his loan exit is an “important” one as he seeks to accelerate his development with a view to becoming a mainstay at Old Trafford down the line.

Mengi reveals Chong conversation

“I am delighted to be here,” Mengi told BluesTV (via Birmingham’s website). “[I am] ready to work hard and kick on for the rest of the season.

“It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to [Tahith] Chong and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person. So I am just looking forward to it.”

Mengi penned fresh terms at United last year that committed his future to the club until at least 2024. That would suggest United chiefs believe he may have a long-term future at the club, and attaining vital experience on loan with Birmingham will aid that narrative.

Lingard dilemma shows how far Man Utd have fallen

Meanwhile, West Ham will launch a fresh attempt to sign Jesse Lingard from Man Utd, who are considering cashing in during the January transfer window.

That’s according to the Daily Express, although the Daily Mirror cast doubt on Man Utd agreeing to the transfer.

With six months left on his contract, this month provides Man Utd with their last chance to cash in. What’s more, it is believed the 29-year-old wants to leave either now or in the summer.

The Express claim West Ham are readying an offer that Man Utd may accept, in the region of £10m. Furthermore, they are working to tempt Lingard back to the capital.

Meanwhile, the Mirror write that West Ham are expected to be his prime suitors, ahead of the likes of Newcastle, who have also shown an interest.

However, they add that Man Utd may be reluctant to let Lingard return to the London Stadium. That’s because they are competing for similar objectives for the remainder of the season.

West Ham are currently three points above the Red Devils, who albeit have a game in hand. Both are aiming to finish in the top four.

